Tipperary deaths - Thursday 6 December, 2018

The late Mary Butler

The death has occurred of Mary Butler (née Cunningham) late of Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband John (Bunny), son Damian, daughters Anne-Marie, Louise and Melissa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Thursday evening, from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am and private cremation to follow.

The late Teresa Byrne

The death has occurred of Teresa Byrne (née Smith) late of Humphreystown, Blessington, Wicklow / Templemore, Tipperary. Peacefully at home in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Dorothy, Jimmy, Tony, Martin and Angela, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington on Thursday from 3.00 p.m. with removal at 7.00 p.m. to St. Kevin’s Church, Hollywood arriving at 7.30p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00 a.m. followed by burial in Baltyboys Cemetery.

The late Nathan Forristal

The death has occurred of Nathan Forristal late of Slievenamon View, Kilsheelan, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving mother Breda, father Brian, brothers Evan, Jake and Reece, grandparents, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at Gambonsfield Church on Friday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Helena O'Callaghan

The death has occurred of Helena O'Callaghan (née Derrig) late of Coolgreaney Close, Clonmel, Tipperary / Skreen, Sligo. Helena passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Berchmans and son Philip, she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary T. and Anne, son Desmond, brother Michael, sister Theresa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Mary & Valerie, Michael & Sean, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home (Eircode E91 R860) on Thursday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cahir. House private on Friday morning please.

The late Eileen O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Donnell (née Halley) late of Heywood Close, Clonmel, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving family, Gina and Michelle, brother, sister, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 4 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to St Mary's Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Friday at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Maureen Prendergast

The death has occurred of Maureen Prendergast late of Bohernagore, Clogheen, Tipperary / Dublin. Deeply regreeted by her sisters, sister Monica (M.M.M.) and Joan, nephew Mike, niece Kate, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. John The Baptist Church, Duhill on Friday for 12.30pm Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.