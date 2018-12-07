Tipperary deaths - Friday 7 December, 2018

The late Eileen O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Donnell (née Halley) late of Heywood Close, Clonmel, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving family, Gina and Michelle, brother, sister, brother-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 4 o'clock with removal at 7 o'clock to St Mary's Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Friday at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Mairead Whelan

The death has occurred of Mairead Whelan (née Terry) late of Shanavine Way, Clonmel, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Liz (McGrath) and Jessica, son James, sons-in-law Brett and Flan, grandaughter Millie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Friday evening from 5p with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Clonmel. Family flowers only please.

The late Bridget Mounsey

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Mounsey (née Shanahan) late of Knockshegowna House, Ballingarry, Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Stephen and granddaughter Anna. Deeply regretted by her sons John, Tim, Stephen, Gerard, Liam and Anthony, daughters Marie and Breda (Gleeson), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother Liam, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Treacy's funeral home, Shinrone, on Friday from 3 o'clock until 5.30 o'clock, followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, The Pike, Ballingarry, for Mass at 6.45 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late William Meagher

The death has occurred of William (Willsie) Meagher late of Cloverhill, Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brother Michael, Frank and John. Deeply regretted by his brother Noel, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.00pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10.00am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas McGrath

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) McGrath late of Prior Park Green, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. Beloved husband of Frances (Frankie) and devoted father of Lisa (Marnane) and David, Tommy passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning. He will be sadly missed by his family, sister Mary, grandchildren John, Tom, Niamh, Rhiannon, Leo, Thomas & D.J., son-in-law Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please.

The late Jim Barry

The death has occurred of Jim Barry late of Freighduff, Cashel, Tipperary. Beloved brother of the late Jerry, Christy and Tom. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Nellie, Mary, Bridget and Josie, brother-in-law Roy, nephew Jer Barry, nieces Geraldine and Louise, grand nephews, cousins Mickey and Sr. Mel, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 6.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. No flowers please at his request.

