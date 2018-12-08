Tipperary deaths - Saturday 8 December, 2018

The late Tom Healy

The death has occurred of Tom Healy late of Rathnaleen, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Sligo. Rtd. Garda Siochana. Peacefully, in the loving Care of Limerick University Hospital. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Jim Barry

The death has occurred of Jim Barry late of Freighduff, Cashel, Tipperary. Beloved brother of the late Jerry, Christy and Tom. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Nellie, Mary, Bridget and Josie, brother-in-law Roy, nephew Jer Barry, nieces Geraldine and Louise, grand nephews, cousins Mickey and Sr. Mel, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 6.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. No flowers please at his request.

The late Thomas McGrath

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) McGrath late of Prior Park Green, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. Beloved husband of Frances (Frankie) and devoted father of Lisa (Marnane) and David, Tommy passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning. He will be sadly missed by his family, sister Mary, grandchildren John, Tom, Niamh, Rhiannon, Leo, Thomas & D.J., son-in-law Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11am followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please.

