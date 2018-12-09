Tipperary deaths - Sunday 9 December, 2018

The late Patrick Cummins

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pakie) Cummins late of Ballyhurst, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his brothers Peter and John and sisters Mary, Esther (Fitzgerald) and Nora (Minihan) and nephew Liam (Minihan). Sadly missed by his loving nephew Joe and niece Ann-Marie, nieces-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Monday evening December (10th) from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, December 11th, at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

The late Thomas A. Healy

The death has occurred of Thomas A. (Tom) Healy late of Rathnaleen, Nenagh, Tipperary / Sligo Town, Sligo. Retired Garda Síochána. Tom died peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving children Denis, Céline, Niall and Michelle. Beloved husband of the late Kate and father of the late Deirdre. Deeply regretted by his loving children, their wives, husbands and partners, his beloved sister Maura, his adored grandchildren, extended family, treasured neighbours, friends, carers and former colleagues. Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Monday evening, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Tuesday morning for funeral mass at 10am, followed by burial at Lisboney Cemetery, Nenagh.

The late Mary O'Brien

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brien late of Cullagh , Rathcabbin., Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by her mother Mary, father Patrick, brothers Edward, Johnny and Joseph. Deeply regretted by her sister Martha, brothers Patrick, Jimmy and Michael, nieces,, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence this Sunday evening from 3 pm to 5 pm, with removal to Rathcabbin Church, arriving at 6 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery.

The late Michael Ryan

The death has occurred of Michael (Jack) Ryan (Casey) late of Whitepound, Drombane, Thurles, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his son Michael, beloved husband of Maura and loving father of Tom, Jim, Margaret, Gerard and John; deeply regretted by his wife and family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O' Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Sunday evening from 4pm with removal at 8pm to St. Mary's Church, Drombane. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilvalure Cemetery.

