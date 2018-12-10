Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, December 10, 2018

The late Gerard Dunne

The sudden death has occurred of Gerard Dunne, 8 Gortataggart, Brittas Road, Thurles, surrounded by his wife and 2 sons. Gerard deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen (nee Lennon), sons Alan and Shane, mother Alice, brothers Pat, Paul and Noel, sisters Bernie, Marie and Colette, mother-in-law Mary Lennon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, Tuesday 11th December 2018 from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving to The Catherdal of the Assumption, Thurles Wednesday 12th December 2018 at 10.15am for 11am Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. House Private Please.

The late Mary Keane

The death has occurred of Mary Keane (née Healy), Friar St, Nenagh. Late of Rossfinch, Ballinahinch. Peacefully, at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tommy and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Jimmy, sister-in-law Bridget, nephews and niece, relatives, neighbours, cousins and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Monday from 6 o'c with removal at 7.30 o'c to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 8 o'c. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 o'c, followed by burial in Nenagh Road Cemetery, Borrisokane.

The late Patrick (Pakie) Cummins

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pakie) Cummins, Ballyhurst, Tipperary Town, and late of St. Benedict's Ward, Cashel. December 8th 2018 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Pre-deceased by his brothers Peter and John and sisters Mary, Esther (Fitzgerald) and Nora (Minihan) and nephew Liam (Minihan). Sadly missed by his loving nephew Joe and niece Ann-Marie, nieces-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Monday evening December (10th) from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, December 11th, at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Kilfeacle Cemetery.