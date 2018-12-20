Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, December 20, 2018

Late Martina Baker (née O'Gorman)

The death has occurred of Martina Baker (née O'Gorman), 42 Castle Court and formerly of Connolly Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St. Molleran’s Church, Carrickbeg on Friday at 10.30am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations to the Intensive Care Unit at South Tipp General Hospital.

Rest in Peace

Late Luke Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Luke Fitzgerald, Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary, December 18th, 2018, Luke. Sadly missed by his loving family, father John, mother Helen and her partner Pat, brothers Patrick and Robert, sister Shannon, uncles, aunts, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, tomorrow, Thursday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am and burial afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

Rest in Peace

Late Michael Gould

The death has occurred of Michael Gould, Killusty, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, December 19th 2018, peacefully at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel. Michael, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary B., daughters Kate and Gemma, son Patrick, grandchildren Alexandra, Amy and Christina, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel, this Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

May He Rest In Peace

Late Alice Hassett

The death has occurred of Alice Hassett, Kilganey, Clonmel and formerly of Churchtown, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary. Alice passed away on Wednesday morning under the tender care of the staff of Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Daniel and son Michael, she will be sadly missed by her son Patsy, daughter Margaret (O’Keeffe), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grand-daughter, son-in-law Mick, daughters-in-law Margaret & Noreen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Rest in Peace

Late John Leahy

The death has occurred of John Leahy, Grantham, Lincolnshire, England and formerly of Derryluskin, Fethard, Co Tipperary, December 9th 2018, unexpectedly at Lincoln County Hospital, John; son of the late Mick and Mary, deeply regretted by his loving family, his sister Joan Ryan (Cashel), brothers Joe (Clonmel) and Pat (Fethard), brother-in-law Angus, sister-in-law Yvonne and Pat's partner Emma, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and kind neighbours in Grantham and Fethard.

Funeral arrangements later.



Late Tom Lyons

The death has occurred of Tom Lyons, Clonard Ave., Wexford Town, Wexford / Cahir, Tipperary. Beloved husband of the late Marie, dear father of Niamh, John and Barry. Brother of Peggy and the late Jerry. Sadly missed by his daughter, sons, sister, grandchildren Alannah, Matthew and Hazel, son-in-law Pablo and daughter-in-law Niamh, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mackens Funeral Home, Distillery Road, Wexford tomorrow, Thursday, from 5 o’clock concluding with prayers at 8 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o’clock in The Church of the Annunciation, Clonard with burial afterwards in St. Ibar’s Cemetery, Crosstown. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of Wexford General Hospital. House strictly private please.

May he rest in peace.

Late William O'Brien

The death has occurred of William O’Brien (Hazeldene Drive, Ennis Road, Limerick, formerly of Dovea, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, late of McMahon’s and Spaights. December 19th 2018, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Alice. Dearly loved father of Eugene. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Áine, grandchildren Eoin, Dara and Sinéad, brother Pa, extended family relatives and friends. Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Rest in peace.

Late Mary O'Meara (née Wallace)

The death has occurred of Mary O’Meara (née Wallace), Emerald Cottage, Carrick Slaney, Kilbride, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Mountain View, Marlfield, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and Ballinakill, Co. Laois – 19th December 2018 peacefully in the loving care of all at Sonas Glendale Nursing Home, Tullow; Beloved wife of the late Edward; Sadly missed by her loving daughter Emily, sons Seamus, Eamon, P.J., Thomas and Daniel, brother Jack, sister-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Emily’s residence, Emerald Cottage, Carrick Slaney (Eircode R93 RX04) from 12 o’c on Thursday. Removal from there on Saturday morning to Condon’s Funeral Home, Clonmel; Reposing there from 11.30 o’c until removal to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown for 1 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May Mary rest in peace