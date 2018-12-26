Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, December 26, 2018

The late Patrick (Paddy) D'Arcy

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) D'Arcy, Wilton, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, Co.Tipperary & formerly of White Gables, Loughlinstown, Dublin peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre after a long illness courageously fought. December 25th 2018. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, daughter Sharon, mother Yvonne, brothers Tom, Colm, William, Ferguson & Shane sisters Geraldine, Jacinta, Yvonne jnr. & Deborah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew’s nieces relatives & many close friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Josie Grant

The death has occurred of Josie Grant, Templetuohy, Tipperary and late of Roskeen, Drombane, pre-deceased by her husband Joe; deeply regretted by her loving sons Jimmy and Martin, daughter Marie, daughter-in-law Margaret, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Wednesday evening (St. Stephen's Day) from 5pm with removal at 6pm to St. Mary's Church, Drombane. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

The late Linda Bannon

The death has occurred of Linda Bannon, Church View, Littleton, Thurles. Suddenly. Pre-deceased by her father Con. Deeply regretted by her son Jason, mother Margaret, brothers Gary, Conor, Rory, Jamie and Davy, uncle, aunt, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Arrangements Later







The late Kathleen Flynn

The death has occurred of Kathleen Flynn (née Whelton), Lisduff, Rahealty, Thurles. December 24th, 2018. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Cluain Arann Community Nursing Unit, Tipperary Town, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Larry, Father Tim, brothers Seamus and Michael. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Brid (Ryan) and Helena (Mawe), sons Michael and Paul, mother Josie, brothers Ted, Noel and Ger, sons-in-law Kevin and Tom, daughters-in-law Colette and Amaia and her loving grandchildren, uncles, aunts, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on December 26th (St. Stephen's Day) from 4.30pm to 7.00pm to arrive in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only Donations in lieu to Cluain Arann Community Nursing Unit.



The late Ellie Kenny

The death has occurred of Ellie Kenny (née Byrne), Boulick, Gortnahoe, Thurles. Ellie ( Predeceased by her husband Neil and daughter Teresa) deeply regretted by her sons Richard, Michael and Con, daughters Bridget, Mary, Patricia and Aileen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arriving to Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe, Wednesday 26th December 2018, at 11.15am for 11.30am Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in Boulick Cemetery.

The late David Manning

The death has occurred of David Manning, Cluain Arann and St. Patrick's Avenue, Tipperary Town. December 24th 2018. David. Sadly missed by his loving family; wife Anne, sons Colin, Shaun, Alan, brother, sisters, grandchildren, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday, St. Stephen's Day, from 4.30pm with removal at 6pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am in St. Michael's Church and burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery.

The late Helen McMorrow

The death has occurred of Helen McMorrow (née Ryan), McDonagh Terrace, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken Husband, Myles, Mother-in-law, Mary, Sister-in-law Geraldine, Nieces, Ciara and Aoife, Cousins, Relatives and Friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Thursday Evening from 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 8pm, to arrive at 8-30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10-30 am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Kidney Association.

The late George Phelan

The death has occurred of George Phelan, Corbally, Drangan, Co. Tipperary (E41N446) December 23rd 2018. George passed away peacefully at South Tipp General Hospital on Sunday December 23rd 2018 surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Betty and dear father of Caroline, Linda and Darren, he will be greatly missed by his wife, children and his four grandchildren, Dylan, Kelly, Lee and Brianne, his great-grandson Joshua, son-in-law Frank, daughter-in-law Caroline, his brothers John and Frank, sister Rena, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday December 26th (St Stephens day) from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Christmas Day.

The late Kathleen Ryan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ryan (née Meagher), Solohead Cross, Monard, Co. TipperarY. December 23th 2018. Kathleen, in her 95th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Davie. Sadly missed by her loving family; son David and daughter Margaret, grandchildren Davy, Jamie, Paul, Kevin, Karen, Colm, Orla and Niall, great-grandchildren Kate, Isabelle, Amelia and Bodhi, brother Gus, sisters Anne, Nuala, Phil, Peg and Sr. Aelred, son-in-law Seamus and daughter-in-law Marian, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence at Solohead Cross this Wednesday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead.Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sean Skelly

The death has occurred of Sean Skelly, Ealing, London and formerly Holycross, Thurles. Pre-deceased by his sister Eileesh (Quirke). In the wonderful care of the Staff of St Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Anita (Batavanis), sons Stephen, Aidan and Thomas, grandchildren Rebecca, Stephen, Michael and Finn, son-in-law Thomas, daughter-in-law Mary, brothers Liam (Scarriff, Co Clare) and Thomas (Two Mile Borris), sisters Noreen (McGrath, Borrisoleigh) and Sr Maureen (Presentation Sisters), brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Peggy and Josephine, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 27th Dec' from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 28th at 11.30am. Private cremation to follow. A Memorial Mass will be held on Sunday 20th January at 11am with the Ashes being interred in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Joan (Joanie) Forrester

The death has occurred of Joan (Joanie) Forrester, Cloughaleigh, Golden, Co. Tipperary. December 23rd 2018, unexpectedly at St. Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel. Joan (Joanie), deeply regretted by her loving son Michael and his partner Caroline, grandson Laurence and his mother Martina, sister-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, her dear friend Teresa Byrnes, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Kinane

The death has occurred of Mary Kinane (née Bourke), Loughane Upper and late of Greenane, Templederry, Co. Tipperary

Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by her infant children Niamh & Eileen. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pakie and cherished family Padraig, Maria, Siobhan, Sinead and Cathal, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, nephews & nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and good friends. Reposing in Ryans funeral home, Nenagh, this Wednesday (St.Stephen's day) from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry, on Thursday 27th at 11.45 o'c for her Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery.