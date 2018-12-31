Tipperary deaths - Monday 31 December, 2018

The late Rosaleen Gleeson

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Gleeson (née Bannon) late of Cooloon Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary / Lisbellaw, Fermanagh. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Christopher and her cherished daughter Elizabeth, Sisters Alice and Patricia, brothers Jim, Tony and Ignatius. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces cousins relatives neighbours and friends. May Rosaleen Rest In Peace. Reposing in Ashlawn nursing home Carrigatoher Nenagh (E45 FA31) this Tuesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to Ballywilliam church on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Burgess Graveyard. Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

The late Padraig Harvey

The death has occurred of Padraig Harvey late of Tullow, Newport, Tipperary / Limerick City, Limerick. Survived by his parents Paddy and Bridie (née O’Connor), his partner and best friend Mary (née McDonagh), his brothers and sisters and extended family. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Monday, 31st December from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 1st January 2019 at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. No Flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research Foundation.

The late Bridget McInerney

The death has occurred of Bridget McInerneyC (née Harty) late ofCuil Odhrain, Toomevara, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons William, John and Patrick and daughter Katie, her father Paddy (Paddens) Harty, brothers and sisters extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Sunday from 3 o'c with removal at 5 o'c, arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara at 6 o'c. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney new Cemetery.

The late Neil Ryan

The death has occurred of Neil Ryan late of Kilinane, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Donaskeigh, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Chloe and Molly and their mother Jodi, parents Tom and Mary Ryan, brothers Paul and Thomas, sister Charlotte, mother in law Nancy father in law Joe, nieces Isabella, nephew Charlie, relatives and friends. Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Tuesday from 10.am, with rosary that evening at 8.oc. Removal on Wednesday morning arriving at St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge, for Funeral Mass at 11.oc. Burial afterwards in Wells Cemetery.

