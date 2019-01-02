Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 2 January, 2019

The late Rita Kelly

The death has occurred of Rita Kelly (née Fitzgerald) late of Ellanmeen, Monard, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Thomas (Tommy), children Saoirse, Oran and Fiona, brother Denis, sisters Eileen, Bríd and Mairead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Private Reposal. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 2nd January at 11.30am in St Patrick's Church, Cullen and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family flowers only. House strictly private.

The late Eithne McCarthy

The death has occurred of Eithne McCarthy (O'Meara) late of Randalstown, Antrim and formerly, Behamore, Cloughjordan, Co. Tipperary. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Ray O’Meara, brother Florence, sister Sheila, nieces Niamh and Eve-Anna, nephews Hugo and Rory and extended family and friends. Requiem Mass 11 am on Wednesday at St. Michael’s and St. John’s Church in Cloughjordan. Funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to MacMillan Hospice, Antrim Area Hospital or MacMillan Cancer Support.

The late Peggy O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Peggy O'Reilly late of Croguehill, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her husband Alf, son Tony, daughter Geraldine, brother Michael (Mick) Glasheen, sisters Noreen, Lily and Kay, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren. nephews, nieces and friends. Interment to take place in Luton on January 21st 2019.

The late Ann Ryan

The death has occurred of Ann Ryan (née Fitzgibbon) late of Rosendale, Friar Street, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Jerry (the Yank), infant son David. Deeply regretted by her daughters Caroline (Fitzpatrick), Geraldine (O'Connor) and Liz (Kelly), son Jerry, grandchildren, brothers Jerry and P.J, sisters Imelda (Carroll) and Joan (Flynn), sons-in-law Donal, Pat and Liam, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Liam, sister-in-law Mary-Ellen, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 2nd January, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday 3rd at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Suir Haven, Thurles.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.