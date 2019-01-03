Tipperary deaths - Thursday 3 January, 2019

The late John Leahy

The death has occurred of John Leahy late Lincolnshire, England and formerly of Derryluskin, Fethard, Tipperary. Unexpectedly at Lincoln County Hospital, John; son of the late Mick and Mary, deeply regretted by his loving family, his sister Joan Ryan (Cashel), brothers Joe (Clonmel) and Pat (Fethard), brother-in-law Angus, sister-in-law Yvonne and Pat's partner Emma, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and kind neighbours in Grantham and Fethard. Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Saturday January 5th from 5oc to 7oc. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late Mary O'Neill

The death has occurred of Mary O'Neill (née O'Connor) late of Donoughmore, Ballysheedy, Limerick / Newport, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Sadly missed by her loving sons Kieran, Aiden, and Ken, daughter Carmel, grandchildren Tom, Aoife, Conor and Oliver, sisters Eileen, Bridie and Breda, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Friday 4th January from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.. No church Friday evening. Arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Donoughmore, on Saturday 5th January for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Donoughmore Cemetery.

The late Eddie Perry

The death has occurred of Eddie Perry late of Rochester, Kent, England and Ballyryan, Monard, Tipperary. Predeceased by his sisters Bridie and Eileen. Deeply regretted by Janet, his brother Jim, sisters Marie and Rita, sister-in-law Nuala, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will take place in St John Fisher Church, Rochester on Monday 7th January 2019 at 10am and burial afterwards in Rochester Cemetery. A Month's Mind Mass will take place in St Nicolas' Church, Solohead at a later date.

The late Pauline Purcell

The death has occurred of Pauline Purcell (née Heaphy) late of Collins Park, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband John. Will be sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Helen and Cathriona, sons John and Andrew, grandchildren Laura, Daniel, Kieran, Lily, Conor, John and Emily, brother Tom (Holycross), sisters Maura (Kelly), Stella (O'Brien), Margaret (O'Meara) and Patricia (Norris), sons-in-law Marty and Vincent, daughters-in-law Una and Lorraine, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Margaret, brothers-in-law Frances, Seanie, Eddie and Jim, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 4th January from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bothar na Naomh, Church, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 5th at 10am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.

