Tipperary deaths - Friday 4 January, 2019

The late Larry Bates

The death has occurred of Larry Bates late of Mainstown, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Faugheen on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to St Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick on Suir. House private please.

The late Thomas Fitzpatrick

The death has taken place in the United States of Thomas (Tom) Fitzpatrick, New York, and formerly of Fethard, County Tipperary. He will be buried in St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, New York on Monday following Requiem Mass in St Barnabas Church, 409 E 241st St, Bronx, NY. He was brother of the late Ellen Shortall, The Valley, Fethard. He is survived by his son Tom, daughter in law Joyce, grandchildren; and family and friends in the US and Ireland.

The late Laurence Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Laurence Fitzpatrick late of Clonmore, Templemore, Tipperary. The death has taken place on the 12th of December 2018 of Larry Fitzpatrick, Springvalley, Clonmore and Main Street, Templemore, Co. Tipperary. He was predeceased by his parents Michael and Sarah and his nine siblings, also by his niece Sadie (Borrisbeg), his nephews Michael (Borrisbeg) and Jim Hassey (Main Street). He is deeply regretted and lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, great grand nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore this Sunday, the 6th of January 2019 at 10am with interment of ashes immediately afterwards in Killavanogue Cemetery, Clonmore.

The late Michael Flanagan

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) Flanagan late of Derryluskin, Fethard, Tipperary. Predeceased by his loving daughter Bernadette, deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, his sons Tony and David, his daughters Roseann and Caroline, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and large circle of friends. Reposing at home in Derryluskin (Eircode E91W202) on Sunday January 7th from 4.30 to 8oc.Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Monday at 12oc followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The late John Joseph Geary

The death has occurred of John Joseph Geary late of Richmond Grove, Templemore, Tipperary. John Joseph Geary, retired Garda Sergeant, Richmond Grove, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 3rd, January 2019, (brother of the late Mary Kiernan), peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the Hermitage Clinic, Lucan. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Susan, son John, daughter-in-law Jackie, grandchildren Stephen, Yvonne, Shauna and great grandchildren John and Saoirse, brothers Frank, Maurice, Michael, Noel, sister-in-law Bridget, nieces, nephews and large circle of friends. Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Saturday evening from 4pm. Removal at 6pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore to arrive at 6-30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

The late Con O'Connell

The death has occurred of Con O'Connell late of Cooga, Doon, Limerick / Tipperary. Sadly, missed by his loving family, his wife Nora, his children Michael, Fionnuala, Susanne, Anne, John and Therese, brother Paddy, sisters Tess, Mary and Josie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon, Friday (January, 4th) from 5pm with removal at 7:30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Doon. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11:30am followed by burial in Doon Cemetery. House Private Please.

