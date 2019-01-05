Tipperary deaths - Saturday 5 January, 2019

The late Sean Harrington

The death has occurred of Sean Harrington late of Graceland, Drombane, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, brothers, P.J. and Ned, sisters Joan and Maura, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch this Saturday January 5th from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning January 6th in the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The late Michael Power

The death has occurred of Michael Power late of Galboola, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret (Peggy). Deeply regretted by his sons Michael, Seamus and Edward, daughters Eileen (Dunne), Sarah (Dwyer), Mary (Egan) and Brenda (Kennedy), brothers Thomas (London) and Edward (Sydney), sister Nonie (Ryan), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Fintan, Martin, Eamon and Eamonn, daughters-in-law Una and Brenda, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 5th Jan', from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday 6th at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in St Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The late Larry Bates

The death has occurred of Larry Bates late of Mainstown, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Faugheen on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to St Brigid’s Hospice, Carrick on Suir. House private please.

The late Thomas Fitzpatrick

The death has taken place in the United States of Thomas (Tom) Fitzpatrick, New York, and formerly of Fethard, County Tipperary. He will be buried in St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, New York on Monday following Requiem Mass in St Barnabas Church, 409 E 241st St, Bronx, NY. He was brother of the late Ellen Shortall, The Valley, Fethard. He is survived by his son Tom, daughter in law Joyce, grandchildren; and family and friends in the US and Ireland.

