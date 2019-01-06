Tipperary deaths - Sunday 6 January, 2019

The late Patrick Currivan

The death has occurred of Patrick Currivan late of Dominic Street and formerly of Cathal Brugha Street, Cashel, Tipperary. Beloved partner of the late Margaret Hahessy and brother of the late John. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Doreen and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandson, brothers Joe, Dixie and Mickey, sisters Eileen and Noelette, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence this Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12 noon followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late John Costello

The death has occurred of John Costello late of Shanavalla, Carrigahorig, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, sons John and Eamonn, daughters Marie and Katie, brother Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home this Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass on Monday arriving at 10.45am for Funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Hickey

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Hickey late of Moynetemple, Moyne and formerly Brittas Road, Thurles, Loughmore and Knockavilla. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; daughter Edel (Leahy), son Liam, son in law Joe, Marie, adoring grandchildren Emma and Meabh, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Regretted by all his valued sporting collegues, near and far, in particular Dundrum A.C., Thurles and Templemore Golf Clubs and Tipperary Badminton. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 7th Jan', from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Moyne on Tuesday 8th at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Cremation to follow at the Island Crematorium Cork at 3pm.

The late Michael Leahy

The death has occurred of Michael Leahy late of Glenbane, Lattin, Tipperary / Donohill, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brother Jimmy and sister Margaret (Behan); sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Noreen, Elizabeth, Mary, Siobhan, Kay, Theresa, Carol, Noelle and Bernadette, sons Seamus, Sean, Michael, Dermot, Leonard, Maurice, Anthony and Declan, brothers Dick and Jerry, sisters Mary, Freddie and Joan, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Tipperary Town E34 VX40 on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Lattin. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Robert Sheahan

The death has occurred of Robert (Robbie) Sheahan late of Droim Na Coille, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his father Denis and brother Jim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brenda, sons Alan and Dylan, daugher Elaine, mother Winnie, brothers Paul, Mark and David, sisters Susan, Catherine, Mary and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, neices, relatives, carers and many friends and Teddy. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 11.45am Tuesday for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Stroke Association.

