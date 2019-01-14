Tipperary deaths - Monday 14 January, 2019

The late Helen Delaney

The death has occurred of Helen (Nellie) Delaney late of Carrowclough, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Predeceased by his mother Helen (Nellie). Sadly missed by his loving family, father Paddy, children, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal to St Michael's Church, Tipperary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to Cormac's Cemetery, Cashel.

The late Denis O'Meara

The death has occurred of Denis O'Meara late of Ashlawn Nursing Home Carrigatoher & late of Wolfe Tone Terrace, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved parents Denis & Margaret, sisters Mary and Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters Noel, Martin, Margaret, Teresa, Joe and Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, much loved nephews and nieces, management, staff and the residents of Ashlawn Nursing Home, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Carrigatoher, Nenagh (E45 FA31) this Tuesday from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Kenyon Street Graveyard.

The late Una Quigley

The death has occurred of Una Quigley (née O'Halloran) late of Laughaun, Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Castlelough, Portroe. Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her her husband Bob. Deeply regretted by her daughters Kathleen, Winnie and Mary, sons Timmy, Bobby and Jerry, sons-in-law Donie, Ted and Niall, daughters-in-law Margaret and Oyuna, grandchildren Laura, Niamh, James, Sinead, Una, Hughie, Bobby, Emily, Martin, Anna, Kate and Keith, sister Statia, sister-in-law Susan, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Monday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown) for Funeral Mass at 12 o'c followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Nenagh Day Care Centre.

The late Breda Ryan

The death has occurred of Breda Ryan (née Ryan) late of Ballyphilip, Nenagh, Tipperary. Breda, beloved wife of the late Jerry and sister of the late Joan Mills and Nonie Quirke. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters and sons Marie, Ann, Nora, Dan, Martin, Claire, Ger, Tom and Declan, sons in law Rodge, Michael, Mick, and Pat, daughters in law Mary, Ann, Kathleen and Mary, her adoring 21 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, cousins, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing at her son Declan’s residence, Ballyphilip (L2141) this Tuesday from 3 o’ clock to 8 o’clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’ clock. Burial afterwards to Kilmore Cemetery.

The late Nora Stapleton

The death has occurred of Nora (Rena) Stapleton (née Corcoran) late of Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband James. Deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Silvie, Donie and Noel, daughters Kathleen (Connolly) and Joanne (Dempsey), grandchildren James, Zara, Oliver, Ashley and Heather, sister Louise (Kelly), daughter in law Tracy, sons in law Oliver and Mark, sisters in law Christina (Casey), Mary-Jo (Stapleton), Eileen (Corcoran) and Mary (Corcoran), brother in law Fintan, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, 14th Jan, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (15th) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the Moycarkey Old Cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.