Tipperary deaths - Tuesday January 15, 2019

The late Johnny Danagher

The death has occurred of Johnny (Tony) Danagher late of Dundrum Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and formerly of Wicker, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick and Kilburn, London. January 14th 2019, Johnny (Tony), sadly missed by his partner Miriam and her sister Dolores, sister-in-law Nora, nieces Ann, Irene, Jacky and families, cousins, relatives, very good neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Nicker Church. Requiem Mass tomorrow Wednesday at 11.30am and funeral afterwards to Old Pallas Cemetery.

The late Mary Sullivan

The death has occurred of Mary (Baba) Sullivan late of Ballough, Bansha, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sean Aylward

The death has occurred of Sean Aylward late of Churchview, Clerihan, Clonmel, Tipperary. Predeceased by his mother Lily, sister Breda and brother Joe). Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, father Pat, sister Tricia, brothers-in-law Ciaran, Liam and Brendan, sisters-in-law, Liz and Rose, Godchildren, nieces, nephews, grandniece, aunts, uncle, extended Aylward and McGrath families, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Clerihan on Wednesday at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. House strictly private. Family flowers only.

The late Jimmy Delaney

The death has occurred of Jimmy Delaney late of Carrowclough, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Predeceased by his mother Helen (Nellie). Sadly missed by his loving family, father Paddy, children, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal to St Michael's Church, Tipperary at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass tomorrow Tuesday at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late William English

The death has occurred of William (Willie) English late of Garryroan, Cahir, Tipperary. Willie will be sadly missed by his wife Liz, son James, daughter-in-law Tina, grandchildren Charlie, Billy and Lana, brothers Michael and Jimmy, sisters Maura, Helen and Margaret, mother in law Stella, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Luke's Hospital, Rathgar, Co. Dublin.

The late Eileen Gleeson

The death has occurred of Eileen (Lally) Gleeson formerly of Burrin St., Carlow and Kilvemnon, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary. Beloved sister of Martin, Margaret and the late Mary, Kathleen and Toni. She will be sadly missed by her loving brother, sister, sister-in-law Anne, nephews, nieces, family and friends. Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 6p.m on Tuesday with Prayers at 7.30p.m. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Michael’s Church, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Nora Murphy

The death has occurred of Nora Murphy (née McGrath) late of Toberaheena, Clonmel and formerly of The Nire and Murphy’s Bar & Grocery, O’Connell Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Nora (aged 94) passed away peacefully under the tender care of the staff of St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John, son Gerard and infant daughter Mary she will be sadly missed by her family, Josephine, Catherine (Kathleen), Anthony (Tony) and Mary, brother Dinny, grandchildren Alice, Ruth, Sarah, Caitríona and Gerard, great-grandchildren Seaghán Óg, Paídí and Micheál, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Seán, sisters-in-law Eileen and Ann, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Powerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel.

The late Sean O'Neill

The death has occurred of Seán O'Neill late of Clonganhue, Cappawhite, Tipperary / Limerick. Predeceased by his wife Eileen and son Seán; sadly missed by his loving son D.J, daughters Noreen and Miriam, sisters Eileen and Alice, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Tuesday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

