Tipperary deaths - Wednesday 16 January, 2019

The late Jimmy Fogarty

The death has occurred of Jimmy Fogarty late of Garraun, Ballinure, Thurles, Tipperary. Jimmy, beloved son of the late Jack and Madge and brother of the late Elsie and Jackie. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Jerome, Pat, Tom and Eddie, sisters Rita Kelleher and Maura McGann, sisters-in-law May and Angela, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Thursday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Catherine McLoughlin

The death has occurred of Catherine (Marie) (Tootsie) McLoughlin (née Cunningham) late of John Paul Place, Clonmel, Tipperary / Killenaule, Tipperary. Predeceased by her parents Bridie and Mick Cunningham, Catherine passed away on Monday evening at home after a long illness. Devoted mother of Brendan, Christine, Michael and Jimmy, she will be sadly missed by her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Michael and Rory, sisters Joanie and Theresa, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Friday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

The late John Tierney

The death has occurred of John Tierney late of Brookville Green, Nenagh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, son Conor, daughter Laura, brother Jimmy, father-in-law Billy, niece Kathy, relatives & many friends. Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday evening from 5’oc to 7’oc. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 11.45 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Solas Unit, Milford Care Centre.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.