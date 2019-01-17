Tipperary deaths - Thursday January 17, 2019

The late Anthony Davis

The death has occurred of Anthony Davis late of Griffith Avenue, Clonmel, Tipperary. Son of the late Patrick and Mary and brother of the late Patrick; sadly missed by his loving brothers, Thomas, Denis, Charlie and Joseph, sisters Margaret, Angela, Breda, Mary and Martina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Fennessys Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 4 o'clock to 7 o' clock. Removal on Friday to SS Peter & Pauls Church to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society or South Tipp Hospice. House Private Please

The late Paddy Hanlon

The death has occurred of Paddy Hanlon late of Ard Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Parlour, Carrick-on-Suir today, Wednesday, from 5pm, with removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass tomorow, Thursday, at 10:30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospital Palliative Care.

The late Thomas Moore

The death has occurred of Thomas Moore late of Tullowmacjames, Templetuohy, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary. Will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. to arrive in the Sacred Heart Church, Templetuohy at 7.30 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in Two-Mile-Borris Cemetery.

The late Martin Nolan

The death has occurred of Martin Nolan late of Cornelscourt, Foxrock, Dublin / Marino, Dublin / Dualla, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family Ken Colin, Leah, Gavan and their mother Sheila, daughter-in-law Claire, son-in-law Donal, grandchildren Ruby, Hugo, Ella and Mannix, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Thursday evening, 17th January, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 18th January, at 1.00pm in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, alzheimer.ie.

The late Billy O'Brien

The death has occurred of Billy O'Brien late of Roselawn Close, Cashel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his daughters Kathryn, Joanne and Emma, son Liam, their loving mother Breda, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home Cashel this Thursday evening at 5.30pm with removal 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Funeral mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by Burial to Clonoulty Cemetery.

The late Laura Quinn

The death has occurred of Laura Quinn late of Springhouse, Kilshane, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Following an accident. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, father Anthony, mother Philomena, brothers Adam, twin brother Andrew and Niall, grandmother Nellie and boyfriend Dean, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Thursday evening, from 5.30pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary at 10.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Patrick Cahill

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Cahill late of Mullingar, Westmeath / Thurles, Tipperary. Beloved husband of the late Julianne, survived by his loving daughter Ciara, son Elroy and sister Kathryn, sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles, Friday 18th January 2019 from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30 to SS Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole, New Birmingham, via Mary Willies. Requiem Mass Saturday 19th January 2019 at 11.30 am and burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Mary Melody

The death has occurred of Mary Melody (née Nolan) late of Old Road, Kildare Town, Kildare / Lorrha, Tipperary. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Sheila, sisters Terry and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, by Shay and the nursing staff at Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare and her many, many friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town (Eircode R51TE20) on Friday 18th January from 3 o'clock with Rosary there at 6 o'clock. Removal on Saturday at 10.45 to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. Donation box in church.

