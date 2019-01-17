Funeral arrangements announced for young Tipperary crash victim Laura Quinn

The funeral arrangements for a young Kilshane woman killed in a single vehicle collision in County Tipperary on Tuesday have been announced.

Laura Quinn died when her car collided with a tree on the N24 near Cahir. The 19-year-old was driving to Clonmel at the time.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Anthony and Philomena; brothers Adam, Andrew and Niall; grandmother Nellie; boyfriend Dean; extended family; and friends.

Laura will repose at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, on Thursday from 5.30pm to 8pm. Requiem mass on Friday in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town, at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards at St. Michael's Cemetery.