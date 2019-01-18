Tipperary deaths - Friday January 18, 2019

The late Terry Coonan

The death has occurred of Terry Coonan late of Castlemeadows, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his father Dick, mother Anne and nephew Andrew. Deeply regretted by his sisters Aileen (Rossiter) and Christine (Breen), brother Kevin, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brother in law Fintan, sister in law Carol, cousins, relatives, former Irish Army colleagues (Óglaigh na hÉireann), neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his sister Aileen's Residence ( 23 Collins Park, Thurles ) on Saturday 19th from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bóthar na Naomh Church on Sunday 20th at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles.

The late Anthony Dunne

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Dunne late of Sallygrove, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved brother Sean. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine and cherished sons Tom, Brian and John, brother Pat, sister Pauline, grandchildren & great-grandson, mother-in-law Esther Kavanagh, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 o'c followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to North Tipp Hospice.

The late John Patrick Kennedy

The death has occurred of John Patrick Kennedy late of Haywood Close, Clonmel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving father John, mother Rosaline, brothers William and Michael, sisters Margaret and Ann Marie, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Kathy McGrath

The death has occurred of Kathy McGrath (née Begley) late of Main Street, Ballyporeen, Tipperary. Kathy (nee Begley) Loving wife of Willie. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Willie, sister Julia Corbett, brother Michael Begley, brother-in-law Michael Corbett, nephews, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in the Community Hall Ballyporeen on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption Ballyporeen. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The late Kieran O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Kieran O'Keeffe late of Tanners Gate, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir from 6:45pm tomorrow, Friday, with removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Faugheen. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to Carrick Swan Juvenile Club.

The late Breda Quinlan

The death has occurred of Breda Quinlan (née Power) late of 35 Pearce Square, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir tomorrow, Friday evening, from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery Family flowers only. Donations to St. Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

