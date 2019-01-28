Tipperary deaths - Monday January 28, 2019

The late Philip Bowles

The death has occurred of Philip Bowles late of Station Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his wife Mary, deeply regretted by his loving daughter Sally (Bean), son Dr. Laurence, sisters Joan (O’Malley), Sr. Eithne & Sr. Carmel, son-in-law Brendan, daughter-in-law Sinead, sisters-in-law, grand-children Paul, Lucy, Conor, Liam & Caoimhe, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Tuesday (Jan. 29th) from 5.30pm; removal at 7.00pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 12.30pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Family Flowers Only please.

The late Joan Burke

The death has occurred of Joan Burke (née Moloughney) late of Freighduff, Cashel, Tipperary and formerly of Irishtown, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. January 26th 2019, peacefully at home. Joan, deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy, daughters Louise, Michelle and Elizabeth, sons-in-law John and Steve, grandchildren Will, Ruby, Isabella, Charlotte and Elliot, brother Br. Liam, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, carers and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Vincent de Paul.

The late Con Kinnane

The death has occurred of Con Kinnane late of Kilfithmone, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his sisters Bridget and Joan, beloved husband of Bernie and loving father of Neil, Ben and Diarmuid; deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, uncle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his son Ben's residence in Kilfithmone (E41 P2P6) on Monday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Glenkeen Cemetery, Borrisoleigh. House private on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The late Moss O'Carroll

The death has occurred of Mossy O'Carroll (née Horan) late of Drangan Village, Tipperary (E41 Y688) - May 15, 1923 – Jan. 27, 2019, predeceased by her husband Tom and her son Brendan; deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, John and Thomas, daughters Nuala and Dolores, daughters-in-law Hilary and Carmen, sons-in-law Fionán and Richard, brother Tommy, sister-in-law Ita, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence, Drangan Village (Monday, Jan. 28th) from 4 o’c. to 8 o’c. Removal (Tuesday, Jan. 29th) to the Church of the Assumption, Drangan for 11 o’c. Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Sherlock

The death has occurred of John Sherlock late of Curraduff, Rathcabbin, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly. Pre-deceased by his wife Anne, deeply regretted by his loving family Eoin, Brendan and Bernadette, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Tuesday from 3pm – 6pm with Removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

