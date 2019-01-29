Tipperary deaths - Tuesday 29 January, 2019

The late Maura Collings

The death has occurred of Maura Collings late of Innisfallen Avenue and formerly Cathedral Street, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully. Predeceased by her father Patrick, mother Nora and brother John Bosco. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister Helen, brothers Seamus and Paddy, niece Yvonne, nephew David, grandnephew, grandnieces, sisters-in-law Mary and Annette, brother-in-law Gerry, aunt Joan, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 29th January from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 30th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Mary Hunt

The death has occurred of Mary Hunt late of Willow Park, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Knockinglass, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, 27th January 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Melview Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. (Predeceased by her husband Jimmy and her brother Jimmy Phelan). Sadly missed by her daughters Bernie (Frith), Frances (Joyce) and Maura (Tynan), sons Seamus, Tony and P.J., daughters-in-law Bridget, Catherine and Michelle, sons-in-law David, Noel and Dave, grandchildren Caitriona, Samantha, Ciara, Nicola, Amy and Luke, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening, 30th January, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass on Thursday, 31st January, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Day Care Centre, Irishtown.

The late John Leenane

The death has occurred of John (Rummy) Leenane late of Newlawn, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Tipperary. Husband of the late Joan, loving father of Brian, Claire and Conor and daughter-in-law of Valenda. Deeply regretted by his grandchildren Jack and Jamie, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law relatives and friends. Reposing at St Joseph's Funeral Home, Borrisokane, on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral Mass at 11.00pm on Thursday in Church of Immaculate Conception, Terryglass. Burial in the adjoining cemetery immediately afterwards. Family flowers only please.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.