Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, January 30, 2019

The late Fiona Butler

The death has occurred of Fiona Butler (née McCormack) late of Rosemount and formerly Galboola, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. After a long illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by her husband Mark, son Nathan, daughter Lexi, mother Margaret, father Michael, sister Ella, brother Leon. nephew Daniel, niece Lily, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 30th January, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Service in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home on Thursday 31st at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Littleton Cemetery.

The late James Dunne

The death has occurred of James Dunne late of Briarswood, Ballylooby, Tipperary / Ballyfermot, Dublin. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at T.L.C . Nursing Home, Maynooth. Much loved dad to Adaline. Beloved son of the late James and Bridget and loving brother of Michael, John and Christopher and the late Dominic..James will be sadly missed by his daughter, brothers, sisters in law Bernie and Julie, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Clondalkin Village tomorrow, Wednesday, between 5pm and 8pm. Private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 2pm in Newlands Crematorium Chapel followed by cremation. All enquiries to Massey Bros., ph 01-4574455.

The late Rev. Fr. Michael Gleeson

The death has occurred of Rev. Fr. Michael Gleeson late of Los Angelus, USA and formerly Loughtagalla Road, Thurles, Tipperary. Rev. Fr. Michael Gleeson, St. Cornelius' Church, Long Beach, Los Angelus, U.S.A who died on January 1st 2019. Funeral took place in Long Beach on January 12th. A Memorial Mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday 2nd February at 11am.

The late Teresa Hickey

The death has occurred of Teresa Hickey (née Carroll) late of 27 Kickham Place, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, sons; Thomas, Aidan, Conor, Kevin, Martin and Patrick, daughters; Laura, Chloe, Marie and Michaela, brothers; Tom, Joe, Louie and Sean, sisters; Monica, Mary, Helen and Ann, granddaughter: Emily, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Thursday, 31st January 2019, from 5pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone for rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 1st February, at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

The late Rodge Horrigan

The death has occurred of Rodge Horrigan late of Cormack Drive and late of Knockalton, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved parents Elizabeth & Rody and brother Jim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noreen and family Sharon, Chris, Catherine, Margaret, Lorraine and John, brothers John & Timmy, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours, cousins and friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Thursday for Requiem mass at 10 o'c followed by cremation at the Shannon Crematorium at 12.30 o'c. House strictly private.

The late Peter Magnier

The death has occurred of Peter Magnier late of Brittas House, Cashel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Evie, family Trini, Scobie, Tash, Ed and Coco, brothers John and David, sister Anne, partner Annabel, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence this Wednesday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla at 11.30am followed by Burial in Kilcrumper New Cemetery, Fermoy. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Solas Cancer Support Centre.

