Tipperary deaths - Thursday, January 31, 2019

The late Rachel Wade

The death has occurred of Rachel Wade late of 53 Collins Park, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her grandmother Kitty, uncles John Wade and Tim Kelly. Deeply regretted by her heart broken family; mother Lily, father Michael, brother Mark, sisters Natalie and Michelle, nieces Chloe, Nessa and Gráinne, brother in law Conor, sister in law Orla, uncles, aunts, cousins, Lidl colleagues, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, 31st January, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Arriving at S/S Joseph and Brigid's Church, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles on Friday, 1st February, at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Bridget Wright

The death has occurred of Bridget Wright (née Kerwick) late of Newpark The Commons, Thurles, Tipperary. Bridget died suddenly at her residence on Monday January 28th 2019.Funeral strictly private by invitation only.

The late Anthony Bates

The death has occurred of Anthony Bates late of Irishtown, Clonmel, Tipperary. Anthony passed away peacefully at Melview Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Alice and devoted father of Anthony and Ann-Marie, he will be sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Finn and Killian, son-in-law Liam, daughter-in-law Nikita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late James Ryan

The death has occurred of James Ryan late of Ladysbridge, Cork and formerly of Dromkeen, Co. Limerick and Solohead, Co. Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mairead, daughter Deirdre, sons Adrian, Fergal & Colin, sister Marie, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother in law, nephew, niece, devoted grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at Hyde’s Funeral Home, Drury’s Avenue, Midleton, Co. Cork on Friday from 5pm until removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ladysbridge. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

The late Jane Doorley

The death has occurred of Jane Doorley (née Cahalan) late of Palm view, Uskane, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Very sadly missed by her sister Sarah, daughters Mary, Sile, Sadie and son James, grandchildren William, Éanna, Sinéad, Dáire, Sadhbh, Aoife, Áine and Brian, sons-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing Thursday evening at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane on Friday morning at 10:45am for Mass for 11am. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

The late Joan Drohan

The death has occurred of Joan Drohan (née Cranley) late of Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Gortnacoola, Donohill, Co. Tipperary, died on 29th January 2019, peacefully in Marymount University Hospital & Hospice, Cork, following a long illness and surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband, Tom, daughters Margaret and Audrey, sons John and Tom, daughter-in-law Aisling and beloved grandson Dylan, as well as sisters, brothers, mother-in-law Peggy, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday, evening, 1st February, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at SS. Peter & Paul’s Church on Saturday, 2nd February, for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Marymount University Hospital & Hospice, Cork.

The late Mary Gleeson

The death has occurred of Mary Gleeson late of Curraheen, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Tommy, grandson Patrick, niece Biddy and all deceased family members, deeply regretted by her loving son Jack, daughter Kathleen, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Breda, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Ardeen Funeral Home on Friday evening, 1st February from 5pm to 7pm arriving at St. Peter's Church, Moycarkey on Saturday morning, 2nd February for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, burial after Mass in St. Peter's Cemetery, Moycarkey.

The late Henry Roberts Hodgins

The death has occurred of Henry Robert Hodgins late of Ballymackey, Tipperary. Died on 26th December 2018, in Birmingham, UK, where he had lived for the last fifty years. Sadly missed by his daughter Rachel, son-in-law David, grandson Arthur, and many other family members, friends and colleagues. Henry will be remembered for his tireless work for others, particularly his central role in the Birmingham Child Contact Centre, in the Labour Party and other organisations campaigning for social justice, and leading the Housing Research Department of Birmingham City Council. There will be a humanist memorial service for Henry at the Midland Arts Centre in Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham, on 6th February 2019 at 11am. All enquiries to Thos. Furber Funeral Directors in Harborne, Birmingham Tel. +44 (0)121 427 2233.

The late Eileen Hogan

The death has occurred of Eileen Hogan (née Stapleton) late of Bawnreigh, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Tom and sister Maggie Kinsella. Deeply regretted by her loving son Sean, daughter Noreen (Downing), grandchildren Tony, Philip, Rory and Emma, great-grandchildren Clodagh and Tommy, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Pat, brothers Tommy, Paddy and Liam, sisters Mary (McMahon) and Chrissie (Barrett), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles Friday, 1st February 2019, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe, Requiem Mass Saturday, 2nd February 2019, at 11.30 and burial afterwards in Boulick Cemetery.

The late John Linnane

The death has occurred of John (Rummy) Linnane late of Newlawn, Ballinderry, Nenagh, Tipperary. Reposing this Wednesday evening at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Thursday, at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mona Maher

The death has occurred of Mona Maher (née Somers) late of Birr Road, Roscrea, Tipperary / Mountnugent, Cavan. Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Mary and Paula, sons-in-law Gordon and Joe, grandchildren James and Gemma, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 4.00pm with removal at 6.30pm arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Philomena Molloy

The death has occurred of Philomena Molloy (née Flynn) late of Portland, Lorrha, Tipperary / Duniry, Galway. Formerly of Duniry, Philomena is predeceased by her husband John Joe. Philomena's passing is deeply regretted by her loving family, - her daughters Maura Geraghty (Glenamaddy), Breda Costello (Killimor), Margaret McLoughney (Ballinderry), her sons Michael and Kieran, her sons in law Michael, John, and Pat (predeceased), her daughter in law Siobhán, her brother in law Paddy Molloy and his wife Aggie, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. Philomena will be sadly missed by her relatives and many friends. Reposing at Dignity Chapel at Portumna Retirement Village (H53 TF88) on Friday evening (1st February) from 4pm to 7pm. Private removal will take place on Saturday (2nd February) to St Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha. Funeral Mass for Philomena will take place at 11.00am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Patrick O'Brien

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) O'Brien late of Glencushabinna, Aherlow, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, sons Michael & Andrew, daughters Tracy Hennessy (Aherlow), Brid & her partner James, Julianne & her partner Timmy, sisters Bridget Heffernan (Donohill), Kathleen Moroney (Aherlow), Margaret O'Driscoll (Dunmore East), cousin Pa O'Brien (Rossadrehid), son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co.Limerick E34 AE22 on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart Lisvernane, Aherlow on Saturday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

