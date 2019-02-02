Tipperary deaths - Saturday, February 2, 2019

The late Peter Deevy

The death has occurred of Peter Deevy late of Ballynonty, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Simon, Tiernan, Ronan, daughter Naomi, daughter–in-law Dania, extended family and friends. Humanist service at Shannon Crematorium next Monday at 2pm.

The late John Macnamara

The death has occurred of John Macnamara late of Cashel, Tipperary / Cork. Unexpectedly, in Dubai. Dearly beloved husband of Claudia, much loved father of Liam, Owen and Conor, loving son of Moira and the late Matthew and dear brother of Cliodna and Adrian. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, mother, sister, brother, sisters-in-law Pepa, Natalia and Fiona, brother-in-law Mark, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, his work colleagues in Enterprise Ireland and his many friends and musicians throughout the world. Lying in repose at the Temple Hill Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. from Tuesday at 4.30pm, followed by removal at 6.00pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Rochestown. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. Family flowers only, please. Forget-me-nots among the snow It’s always been, and so it goes To ponder his death and his life eternally.

The late Elizabeth Maher

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Connie) Maher (née Behan) late of Marion Road, Templemore, Tipperary / City Centre, Dublin. Predeceased by her son Thomas. Survived by her husband John, sons Declan, John and Michael, daughters Anne and Imelda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Monday evening from 5 PM to 7 PM. Followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Templemore to arrive at 7.45 PM. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30 AM, followed by interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

The late Theresa O'Brien

The death has occurred of Theresa O'Brien (née Ryan) late of Hamilton Drive, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Mountisland, Dolla, unexpectedly, at The Mater Hospital, Dublin. Beloved wife of Denis (Din) O'Brien and loving mother of Fiona, Patrick and Denis. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, brothers John and Joe, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Katherine, grandchildren Nathaniel, Aoife, Nicholas, Ava, Cian, Lily and Molly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing on Sunday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 4pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery. House private, please.

The late Mary O'Connor

The death has occurred of Mary O'Connor late of Coolock, Dublin and formerly of Toomevarra, Co. Tipperary) (late of Chanel College) January 31st 2019 (peacefully); very sadly missed by her loving brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends, particular her close friend Catriona. Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Sunday between 2pm and 4pm. Removal on Monday 4th February to St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary.

The late Mary 'ODwyer

The death has occurred of Mary O'Dwyer late of Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Wife of the late Danboy and mother of the late Sean. Sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Carol and Mairead, sons Liam, Danny, Paul, Jim and Mark, his partner Éilis, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Breda, brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Kathleen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Sunday evening form 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery.

The late Richard O'Shea

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) O'Shea late of Mullough, Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Jim, daughters Margaret, Anastasia and Marie, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and many friends. Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Mary's Church, Ballyneale for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridie Ryan

The death has occurred of Bridie Ryan (née Fogarty) late of Dara, Aglish, Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Tom, deeply regretted by her daughter Anne, son Willie, son-in-law Dan, grandchildren Niall, Laura, Jane, Grace and Mary Kate, sister, Sr Virgil (Kitty) brother Matt, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Borrisokane on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Aglish for 8pm . Requeim Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.

