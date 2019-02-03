Tipperary deaths - Sunday, February 3, 2019

The late Francie Carr

The death has occurred of Francie Carr late of Rahyvira, Donohill, Tipperary. Peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital, Francie; deeply regretted by his brother Michael, sisters Josie and Nora, sister-in-law Ann, nephews John, Kieran and Michael, nieces Eileen, Fiona and Caroline, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Wednesday 6th February, from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Eddie McCoy

The death has occurred of Eddie McCoy late of "Suncroft", Glenconnor, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Kilmeedy, Co Limerick. Eddie passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday evening. He was pre-deceased by his brothers Bill & Danny and his grand-daughter Natalie. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Andrew and Paul, daughters Margaret (Duffy), and Oonagh (Quinn), brothers Paddy & Michael, sister Mary (O’Gorman), grandchildren Taylor, Mikaela, Dylan, Alana, Nathan & Aisha, sons-in-law Pat & Richard, daughters-in-law Maria & Tina, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Michael Morgan

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Morgan late of 32 Bulfin Crescent, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving son Michael, daughter Geraldine (Flaherty), brothers Paddy, Thomas and Billy, sister Margaret (Burns), son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law (Caroline), beloved grandchildren Aoife, Tim and Brian, nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends. Reposing at Keller's funeral home, Nenagh on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary of the Rosary church, Nenagh at 9.45am on Monday for requiem mass at 10am followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to The Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

The late Ann Morris

The death has occurred of Ann Morris (née Leyden) late of The Willows, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly of Ballyherragh, Liscannor, Co. Clare. February, 2nd 2019, peacefully at the Ennis Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Keith and son Dominic. Will be sadly missed by her loving sister Brigid, brothers Peter and Martin, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in The Oratory of Sue Ryder House, Holycross on Monday morning 4th February at 11 a.m. followed by burial in Holycross Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research Ireland.

The late Eddie O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Eddie O'Dwyer late of Curraduff, Upperchurch, Tipperary and Mount George, Borrisoleigh. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Sunday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

