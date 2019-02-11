Tipperary deaths - Monday, February 11, 2019

The late Martin Butler

The death has occurred of Martin (Marty) Butler late of Kyleshinawn, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife, Bernadette. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, Martin & Alan, daughter-in-law, Susan, grandchildren,family friend, Siobhan, nephews, niece, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in peace. Reposing at St Patricks funeral home, Dunkerrin on Wednesday evening from 4.30 to 6.45pm with removal to SS Michael & Johns Church, Cloughjordan arriving at 7.30. Funeral mass on Thursday at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private. No flowers please by request.

The late Gillian Cobb

The death has occurred of Gillian Cobb late of Rapla Kilruane, Nenagh, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her family, cousins, neighbours and friends. Prayers followed by burial to take place at Kilruane Graveyard (E45 VO78) on Tuesday at 2.30 o'c.

The late Rene Doyle

The death has occurred of Rene Doyle (née Hogan) late of Ballyslatteen, Golden and late of Killimor, Co Galway. February, 10, 2019. Rene, wife of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Liam, Diarmuid & Ruairi, sister Kay, brother-in-law Tom, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am & burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please.

The late Patrick Nolan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) Nolan late of Clonmore, Templemore, Tipperary. Passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of The Dean Maxwell Nursing Home staff in his 91st year. Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Mary, children Catherine (Meehan), Timmy, Brendan, Paul and Aidan, son-in-law Jim, daughters-in-law Elaine, Martina, Paul and Gema, grandchildren, sister Peggy, brother Lar, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning in St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore, at 11.30am followed by interment in Killavinogue Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Dean Maxwell Nursing Home.

The late Evelyn O'Brien

The death has occurred of Evelyn O'Brien (née O'Brien) late of Gleann Rí, Holycross, Thurles and formerly Butler Avenue, Thurles and Assumption Place, Kilkenny. Peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by her husband John, daughters Sharon and Louise, grandchildren Ally and Aidan, brothers Liam (Chunky O'Brien), Eamonn and Kevin, sisters Lily and Pauline, son in law Brendan (Davis), nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, 11th Feb., from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (12th) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Quigley

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Quigley (née Sheedy) late of Ashlawn nursing home & late of 42 Sarsfield Street, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mick and brother Sean. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces Helen, Paula and Jeanette and nephew Michael, sister in law Pauline Sheedy, grandnieces & grandnephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives, the residents of Ashlawn Nursing Home and friends. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Monday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c, arriving to St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass om Tuesday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney new Cemetery.

The late Catherine White

The death has occurred of Catherine White (née O'Dwyer) late of Crohane, Killenaule, Tipperary / Clonoulty, Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband J.J., brothers Jack, Denis, Fr. Dan, sisters Mary, Josie and Breda. Sadly missed by her loving family Mary, Kay, Breda and Matt, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Kevin and Jack, brothers Jim, Tom and Patrick, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday, 12th February, from 5 to 8pm. Requiem Mass in The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry on Wednesday, 13th February, at 11:30 am, followed by burial in Clonoulty Cemetery, via Holycross. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The late Anne Wynne

The death has occurred of Anne Wynne (née Lonergan) late of Grene Park, Dundrum, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Maurice, loving and devoted mother of Paula, Gerald and John. Sadly missed by her loving daughter and sons, her sister Margaret, brothers Mick, Joe and Ned, grandchildren Darsey, Poppy, Samuel and Jamie, daughters in law Claire and Michele, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday, 13th February, at 8pm for Prayers & Rosary. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 14th of February, at 12 noon in St Peters & Paul's Church, Lacka East, Ballyduff, Co. Kerry, followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

