Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, February 13, 3019

The late Bridget McGrath

The death has occurred of Bridget McGrath late of Kilmolash Lower, Clonmel, Tipperary. In her 100th year, peacefully in the Cottage Nursing Home, Irishtown, Clonmel. Predeceased by her brothers Michael and Peter. Very deeply regretted by her cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday 13th February 2019 from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10am with burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Michael McGrath

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikey) McGrath late of Canon Hayes Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family; wife Hannah, daughter Margaret, sons Michael, Noel, Anthony and Barry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Joe, Martin and Christy, sisters Mary and Dina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, this Thursday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass, on Friday at 10.30am and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Sadie Lonergan

The death has occurred of Sadie Lonergan (née O'Shea) late of Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and late of Ballylahaff, Co Limerick. Sadie, wife of the late Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Liz, granddaughters Leandre and Chantelle, great grandchildren Ryan, Mila and Harry, brothers Sean and Lar, sisters Margaret and Maureen, son-in-law Carlo, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelans Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Michael Lyons

The death has occurred of Michael Lyons late of Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Shruffane, Caltra, Ballinasloe, Co Galway. Suddenly, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brother Billy. Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, son Liam, daughter Lorraine, grandchildren Rory, Emma, Noel and Ella, daughter-in-law Siobhan, son-in-law David, brother James, sister Teresa (Colohan), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 13th Feb. at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

