Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, February 14, 2019

The late Bridget Dwyer

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Dwyer (née Tobin) late of 9 Kyle Tce, Kickham Street, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully after a long illness surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Community Hospital of The Assumption, Thurles, predeceased by her husband Richie, deeply regretted by her son Richard, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Brian, Brigid and Siobhan, great-grandchildren Matilda and Stefan, sister Peggy, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles Friday 15th February 2019 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles arriving at 7.30. Requiem Mass Saturday16th February at 11am and burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Community Hospital of The Assumption, Thurles.

The late Bridget Bradshaw

The death has occurred of Bridget Bradshaw (née Lonergan) late of Glengar, Doon, Co. Tipperary and late of Bilboa Athletic Club) February 13th 2019, (unexpectedly) Bridget; sadly missed by her loving husband William, sons Liam, Patrick, Martin, Michael and James, daughters Josephine, Eileen (Gleeson), Mairéad (Mason) and Bríd (Quinn), brother Paddy, sister Mary (Lysaght), sons-in-law David, Bryan and Bernard and Josephine’s partner Ger, daughters-in-law Caroline and Elaine, grandchildren Brighid, Anne, Kathleen, Fiona, Aislinn, Gearóid, Caoilfhionn, Finn, Alannah, Harry, Saorla and Farrah, sister-in-law Kitty, brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Doon Friday evening from 6 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to Doon Parish Church. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The late Nuala McGrath

The death has occurred of Nuala McGrath (née Fitzgerald) late of 8 Kennedy Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Molleran’s Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only – donations to Pieta House.

The late Ann Mulcahy

The death has occurred of Ann Mulcahy (née Coman) late of Arraghslea House , Kilshane, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Ann – deeply regretted by her husband James, son Geoff, daughters Elizabeth, Sarah & Frances, brother James, sisters Catherine, Mary, Eleanor & Patrice, sons-in-law Tom O'Callaghan & John Hennessy, daughter-in-law Sandra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home (E34 DK25) Thursday (Feb. 14th) from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary on Friday at 11.00 am for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

The late Patrick Phelan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Packie) Phelan late of Garryduff, Campile, New Ross, Wexford and late of Upperchurch, Co Tipperary, 13th February 2019. Patrick (Packie), loving husband of Mary (nee Caul), father of Berine (Hennessy The Rower), Teresa (Kennedy Tullogher) and Pat, brother of Rita. Predecaesed by his brothers Larry, Tony, Rogie, his sisters Sally, Ciss, Teresa and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons-in-law Seamus and Michael, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross, from 5pm on Friday 15th February, concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St Leonard's, (Ballycullane) Church of the Holy Spirit for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Saturday, 16th February, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Lexie Sheehan

The death has occurred of Lexie Sheehan late of Church Street, Cahir, Tipperary / Doneraile, Cork. Former Garda Síochána. Passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Annette, sons Ian and Alex, daughter Vicki (Duggan), daughter's-in-law Sandy and Caroline, son-in-law David, grandchildren Alex, Aoibheann, luke, Arwen, and Killian, brothers John-David and Noel, sisters Ann (Crowley) and Joan (McCarthy), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigans Funeral Home, Cahir on this Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Cahir arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Chron's Society of Ireland.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.