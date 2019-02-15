Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, February 15, 2019

The late Patrick Corbett

The death has occurred of Patrick Corbett late of Rochestown, Cahir, Tipperary. Patrick passed away peacefully at St Teresa's Hospital, Clogheen. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Funeral Home, Lower Abbey Street, Cahir, on Friday, 15th February, from 6.00pm - 7.00 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 16th February, at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan, at 11.00 am. Interment immediately afterwards in St Finnian's Cemetery, Ardfinnan. Family flowers only please. Mary Condon & Pat O'Connor Funeral Directors. Church Street, Cahir, Co Tipperary. Phone: 052 7441216 / 0861967276 / 086 8462884

The late Thomas English

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) English late of Hopkinsrea, Burncourt, Cahir, Tipperary. Tom passed away peacefully in St. Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen. Predeceased by his late parents Mary and Richard English, sister Betty and brother Peter. He will be very sadly missed by his brothers Fr. Willie (Boston), Michael, Paddy, Richie and Sean, his sisters Marie (Burlington) and Sr. Kathleen, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St. Theresa’s mortuary, Clogheen on this Friday from 5pm-7pm. Removal at 7pm to Church of the Assumption, Burncourt. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10am in Church of the Assumption Burncourt followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen or Clogheen Day Care Centre.

The late Jim Skehan

The death has occurred of Jim Skehan late of Cherrymount, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Melview Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Anne, sons Seamus and Thomas, grandchildren, son-in-law Mark, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Ger, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The late Nora Young

The death has occurred of Nora (Nonie) Young (née O'Meara) late of Youngs of Latteragh, Nenagh, Tipperary. Late of Clynoe. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim, daughters Kathleen & Mary and sons Michael & John. Deeply regretted by her loving family Liam, Marian (Powell), Pat, Josephine (Mackey) and Catherine (Haugh), her cherished 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o'c to 8 o'c. Remains arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 1 o'c. followed by burial afterwards in Grennanstown Church grounds.

