Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, February 16, 2019

The late Lena Fogarty

The death has occurred of Lena Fogarty (née Holohan) late of Gortnahoe Village, Thurles, Tipperary. Lena (predeceased by her husband Michael) deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Michael, daughter Geraldine, grandchildren Ann-Marie, Sinead, Liam, Eamonn, Margaret and Ciara, great-grandchildren Kyle and Harper-June, daughters-in-law Bridget and Kim, son-in-law Cormac, sister Catherine, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles Saturday 16th February 2019 from 4.30pm to 7 pm. Arriving to Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe Sunday 17th February 2019 at 11am for 11.15 Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

The late Maura Hayes

The death has occurred of Maura Hayes (née McGrath) late of Rearcross, Newport, Tipperary. Peacefully at Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Laurence. Sadly missed by her loving sons Laurence and Michael John, daughters Deliece, Juanita, Maura, Jacinta and Lorraine, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Jacinta’s residence Rearcross (eircode V94 F2RC) on Saturday 16th from 5 p.m. Arrival at the Church of Our Lady of Visation Rearcross on Sunday 17th for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Sunday morning. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Alzeimer’s Association.

The late Bernard Judge

The death has occurred of Bernard Judge late of Beaumont, Dublin / Cashel, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Eileen, loving father of Suzanne, Brian and Gillian and loving brother to his late sister Pat Leavy : sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law Jim and John Paul, daughter-in-law Sinéad, grandchildren Jamie, Brían, Anna, Isaac, Henry, Saidhbhín and Willow, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Saturday afternoon from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Consolation, Donnycarney arriving at 10.50am for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial will follow in Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Bro. Kevin Capuchin Day Care Centre, Dublin 7.

The late Brian Mullan

The death has occurred of Brian Mullan late of Cherrymount, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Coleraine, Co. Derry. Brian passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday morning. Predeceased by his wife Maisie he will be sadly missed by his loving family, son Owen, daughter Rita (Tracey), sister Theresa, grandchildren Daniel, Emma, Conor and Cadhla, son-in-law Damian, daughter-in-law Deborah, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Sunday at 12 noon to St Patrick’s Cemetery for burial at 12.30pm.

The late James Smyth

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Smyth late of Greystones, Wicklow / Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff on Cedar Ward at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, beloved husband of Creina; Deeply missed by daughter Orla and sons Conor and Jamie, daughter-in-law Elizabeth and sons-in-law Denis and Samy, and grandchildren Ella, Sam, Amy, Luke, Hugo and Vivien, along with his brothers, sisters, and extended family and friends. Reposing Sunday 4pm-7pm at his home. Removal Monday to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Greystones, for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Redford Cemetery, Greystones. No flowers, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society (www.cancer.ie).

To read more Tipperary click here.