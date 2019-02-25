Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, February 25, 2019

The late Paddy Gill

The death has occurred of PADDY Gill late of Kylebeg Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at home. Pre-deceased by his beloved parents Patrick and Una. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Susan and his cherished children Padraig, Conor and Charlotte. Brothers Joe, Mike and Tom, sisters Noreen, Peggy, Kathleen, Mary and Anne. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins relatives kind neighbours relatives and his many comrades and friends. May Paddy Rest In Peace. Reposing in Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 4 o'c with removal at 8 o'c to arrive to Youghalarra Church at 8.30 o'c. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 o'c followed by burial in Garrykennedy new Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Hospice, House private please

The late John Delaney

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Delaney late of Church View, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, daughter Juhann, sons John, Thomas, Patrick, Michael, Eamon, James and Gerard, grandcdren, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, 25th February, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at Littleton Church at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (26th) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The late Josie Goff

The death has occurred of Josie Goff (née Cleary), Castle Rd, Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Cahir, Co.Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her family at Waterford university hospital. Josie (nee cleary) loving wife of John and dear mother of John, Denis, Karen(Condon), Kevin and Brendan, loving sister of Mary, Paddy and Timmy and the late Johnny. Sadly Missed by her loving family, son in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funneral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11 o clock in The Church of the Assumption Ballyporeen, Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Clogheen Day Care Centre. May she rest in Peace.

