Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, February 27, 2019

The late Dermot Buckley

The death has occurred of Dermot Buckley late of Ballina, Tipperary / Donaghmede, Dublin. Suddenly at University Hospital, Limerick, while surrounded by his loving family, Dermot (late proprietor of DB Custom Tours Ireland), beloved husband of Theresa and much loved father of Dermot Jnr. and Ross. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, relatives, neighbours, friends, especially Angel and work colleagues within the Chauffeur Drive and Tourist Industry. Dermot will repose at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Killaloe on Wednesday evening (Feb 27th) from 6pm to 8pm (with family in attendance). Removal on Thursday afternoon (Feb 28th) to Shannon Crematorium arriving at 4pm for a Service to Celebrate Dermot’s Life. (Refreshments will be served afterwards at Crematorium Chapel). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Temple Street Children’s Hospital. (Donation box at Funeral Home and Crematorium Chapel). Theresa, Dermot Jnr. and Ross would like to take this opportunity to thank their neighbours, friends and all of Dermot’s colleagues for the overwhelming support shown to the family over the last number of days, it is very much appreciated. Finally, the family have asked if people attending Dermot’s ceremony would like to wear an item of bright clothing in celebration of his life and sense of fun.

The late Breda Egan

The death has occurred of Breda Egan (née Comerford) late of Knockinpierce and late of Lahorna and Falveys lane, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully at Nenagh Hospital following a short illness. Pre-deceased by her husband Christopher. Deeply regretted by her loving sistet Margaret Butler (Lucan) and brother John (Nebraska). Brother-in-law Pat, sister-in-law Phyllis. Nephews & nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5.30 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10 o'c followed by burial in Barracks Street Graveyard.

The late James Flood

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Flood late of Bishopswood, Dundrum, Tipperary. Surrounded by his loving family, in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum. James(Jim):Sadly missed by his son Willie, daughters Mary(Moore), Mairead(O’Sullivan) and Joan(Ryan), brother William(Bill), Grandchildren, sons in law, daughter in law, sister in law Betty, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Hayes' Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty, Wednesday (February 27th) from 5pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:30am, followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late John Hawkes

The death has occurred of John Hawkes late of Ballyknockane, Templetuohy, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Bernadette and Brigid, sons-in-law Des and Simon, grandchild Ben, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Thursday evening from 5 PM to 7 PM. Removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Templetuohy arriving at 7.45 PM. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11.30 AM, followed by interment in Templeree Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.

The late May Walsh

The death has occurred of May Walsh (née Larkin) late of Mayladstown, Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. In her 101st year. Reposing in Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Mass in Ballyneale Church on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

