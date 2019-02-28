Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, February, 28, 2019

The late Oliver Power

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) Power late of Ballycullen, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family; brothers Tom and John, sisters Patricia, Mary and Ita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing in St Michael's Church Mortuary Chapel Street, Mulinahone on Friday March 1st from 5pm with prayers at 8p Requiem Mass on Saturday March 2nd at 12 noon followed by burial in The church Of The Visitation Church Cemetery, Cloneen.

The late William Carr

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Carr late of Oakdale, Templemore, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Tanya, Zoë and Heather, grandchildren Eli, Mischa, Amelie, Annika and Samuel, extended family and friends. Funeral Service in St. Mary’s Church, Templemore this Friday afternoon at 3 PM, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Day Care Centre, Limerick.

The late Stephen Fahey

The death has occurred of Stephen Fahey late of Morton Place & formerly Knocklucas, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clonmel, Waterford. The death has occurred of Stephen Fahey, Morton Place and formerly Knocklucas, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary / Co. Waterford. Stephen passed away at South Tipperary General Hospital after a short illness. Recently pre-deceased by his sister Madge and nephew Philip Fahey, he will be sadly missed by his brother Paddy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm followed by burial in Powerstown Cemetery.

The late Denis Moriarty

The death has occurred of Denis Moriarty late of Booleen, Bansha, Tipperary / Solohead, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughters Bridget and Anne-Marie, sons Denis and John, grandchildren Jack, Danny, Meghan and Shauna, brothers, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence in Booleen, Bansha E34 VW92 on Friday, 1st March, from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving in St. Nicholas’ Church, Solohead Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research. House private on Saturday morning.

The late Geraldine O'Hara

The death has occurred of Geraldine O'Hara (née McGowan) late of Dromgower, Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Gerard, sons Conan, Cillian and Lorcan, daughter Sinéad, brothers Jim, John, Fred and Brian, sisters Bernadine (O'Hara) and Róisín (Norton), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, Scoil Aonghusa Cashel community, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday 28th February from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey, on Friday 1st March at 1.30pm, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Peter's New Cemetery, Moycarkey. House private Friday morning please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul or Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel.

The late Brian O'Mahony

The death has occurred of Brian (Brú) O'Mahony late of Ard Fatima, Clonmel, Tipperary. Brú passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Paddy he will be sadly missed by his loving mother Phyllis, brothers Thomas, Noel, Adrian, Eoghan and Tony, sisters Patricia, Deirdre, Helen and Regina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to St. Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

