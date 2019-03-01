Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, March 1, 2019

The late Sr. M. Raphael Keogh

The death has occurred of Sr. M. Raphael Keogh late of Convent of Mercy, Nenagh, Tipperary / Tulla, Clare. Peacefully at McAuley House Limerick. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandniece, relatives and by her Mercy Community and friends. Reposing on Friday, March 1st, at St. Mary's Convent, Nenagh, from 4pm until 7pm, followed by evening prayers in Convent Chapel. Funeral arriving on Saturday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the Convent Cemetery.

The late Tommy Power

The death has occurred of Tommy Power late of Cruachan Park, Galway City, Galway / Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at University Hospital Galway, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Monica and much loved father of Joan, Rachel, Conor, Claire and the late Paul; sadly missed by his wife and children, brother Seán, sons-in-law Paddy and Mo, daughter-in-law Loraine, his adored grandchildren Dara, Aisling, Eimear, Jenny, Ronan, Sarah and Dylan Thomas, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at the O' Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Friday 1st March from 5.00 p.m. with Removal at 7.00 p.m. to St. Joseph's Church, Presentation Road. Funeral after 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday 2nd March to Rahoon Cemetery.

The late Stephen Fahey

The death has occurred of Stephen Fahey late of Morton Place & formerly Knocklucas, Clonmel, Tipperary / Clonmel, Waterford. The death has occurred of Stephen Fahey, Morton Place and formerly Knocklucas, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary / Co. Waterford. Stephen passed away at South Tipperary General Hospital after a short illness. Recently pre-deceased by his sister Madge and nephew Philip Fahey, he will be sadly missed by his brother Paddy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm followed by burial in Powerstown Cemetery.

