Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, March 2, 2019

The late Eileen Bourke

The death has occurred of Eileen Bourke (née Carroll) late of The Hollow, Shevry, Upperchurch, Tipperary and formerly Clohane, Holycross. Following an accident, predeceased by her husband Mick and her daughter Sally; deeply regretted by her loving daughter Eileen, sons Michael, John and Philip, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends. Removal from her home on Saturday to O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch for reposing from 5 pm with removal at 7 pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11 am followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Upperchurch / Drombane Active Retirement.

The late Joseph Cleary

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Cleary late of Fairgreen & Kildarby, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Passed away gently as he lived, surrounded by his heartbroken family. Predeceased by his wife Pauline, Sadly missed by his daughter Yvonne, sons Eoin and Seosamh, sister Mary, brother-in-law Denis, son-in-law DJ, daughter-in-law Orla, by his doting grandchildren, nieces, nephew, family and friends. Reposing at his home, 48 Fairgreen, Borrisokane, Saturday from 1pm. Removal to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Sunday, arriving at 11.45am. Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. ”So why worry your here today, then your gone out into the great beyond”. - Joe Cleary

The late Margaret Hallissey

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Hallissey (née Fitzpatrick) late of Radharc Alainn, Golden and formerly of the Green, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at St. Clare’s Ward, Our Lady’s Hospital Campus. Margaret (Maggie), beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Angie, sons Patrick and John, daughters-in-law Mary and Eileen, grandchildren Jason, Laura, Gary and Raymond, great-grandchildren Ben, Ross, Holly and Zoe, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Saturday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery, Golden.

The late Kathleen Hennessy

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hennessy (née Nevin) late of Lisdaleen, Templetuohy, Tipperary. In her 100th year. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her loving family son John, daughters Adelaide and Margaret, daughter-in-law Alice, son-in-law Jim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in her residence this Saturday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11am in The Sacred Heart Church, Templetuohy, followed by interment in Templeree Cemetery.

The late Jim Kenny

The death has occurred of Jim (James) Kenny, formerly of Murroe Wood, Murroe, Co. Limerick and Gorey, Co. Wexford, late of Krups, now residing at his daughter's home Boher Road, Ballina, Killaloe, Co. Tipperary. 1st March 2019, peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved father of the late Francis and baby Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Helen and Ailish, sons-in-law Andreas and Seamus and cherished grandchildren Jack Adam, Grace, Dara and Rian, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at his daughter Ailish’s home, Boher Road, Ballina, Killaloe (Eircode V94 N2H1) on Sunday, 3rd March, from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe on Monday, 4th March, for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

The late Thomas Lyons

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Lyons late of Ballybrien, Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary. Tommy (former Grave Attendant at St Lawrence’s Church, Fourmilewater). Passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Josie (Lyons) and Catherine (Walsh), brother-in-law Philip (Walsh), nephews Bill, Ted, Declan and Aidan, nieces Breda and Angela, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and his wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home (Eircode E91 VX05) on Sunday afternoon from 2pm, with removal at 7pm to St Lawrence’s Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

