Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, March 3, 2019

The late Annie Shanahan

The death has occurred of Annie (Nancy) Shanahan (née Quigley) late of Curreeney, Kilcommon, Tipperary and late of Shanballyedmond, Rearcross, March 3rd 2019, peacefully, at Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughter, Seamus (Kilriffith, Dolla), Margaret (Mulally)(Ashmare, Roscrea) and Paddy, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law John, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing this Monday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon, from 5 o’clock with removal at 8 o’clock to The Church of the Little Flower, Curreeney. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Terence McInerney

The death has occurred of Terence (Terry) McInerney late of Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles, Tipperary. After a long illness, in the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption. Deeply regretted by his brothers Patrick and James, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, hospital community and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, 4th March, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (5th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Nicholas Stokes

The death has occurred of Nicholas Stokes late of Cloughmartin, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Jim, daughters Marguerite, Josephine, Mary and Irene, brother Pat, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Moire and Peggy, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday, 3rd March, from 4pm to 6pm. Arriving at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 4th March, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Moycarkey. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Home Care Team.

The late Eileen Teefey

The death has occurred of Eileen Teefey (née Fahy) late of Drummond, Carney, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, 2nd of March 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Maureen, Sheila, Carmel & Geraldine sons Liam, Kevin & David, sister Tess (Holland) sons-in-law Bernard (Devaney) & David (Mansfield), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Reposing at her home in Drummond on Tuesday evening from 4’oc to 7’oc. Funeral arriving to Puckane Church on Wednesday morning for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cloughprior Cemetery. House private please on Wednesday morning.

