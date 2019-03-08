Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, March 8, 2019

The late Lyla Fryday

The death has occurred of Lyla Fryday (née Percy) late of Clune, Clonoulty, Tipperary / Templemore, Tipperary. Died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family sons Andrew, David and Philip, daughters Olive and Hazel, sons-in-law Declan and Dan, daughters-in-law Kathy, Eileen and Anita, sisters-in-law, 15 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing in her residence this Friday evening from 4.30 PM to 8 PM. Funeral service on Saturday at 2 PM in St. Mary's Church, Templemore, followed by interment in Dungar Cemetery, Roscrea. House Private Saturday Morning Please. Donations, if desired, to Tipperary Hospice c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.

The late Rhona Holland

The death has occurred of Rhona Holland (née Bastow) late of Dundalk, Louth / Sutton, Dublin / Tipperary. Died March 6, at home. Predeceased by her parents Hilda and James and her sister Christine; she will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Philip, son Paul, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandson Christian, best friend Joan, her relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30a.m. in St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, Dundalk (Eircode A91 WY98). Burial afterwards in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. House strictly private at all times, please

The late Breda Leahy

The death has occurred of Breda Leahy late of Cluain Beig, Golden and formerly of Castleiney, Templemore, Breda. Predeceased by her father Matt. Deeply regretted by her mother Carmel, her sisters, brother, extended family, all her carers and friends at Cluain Beig House. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Templetuohy, arriving at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am, followed by interment in Templeree Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Brinsley Lowth

The death has occurred of Brinsley Lowth late of Ballymore, Cashel and formerly of Faussagh Avenue, Cabra West, Dublin. March 6th 2019, peacefully at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny. Brinsley, deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, daughter Eimear, son Conor, mother-in-law Mary Maher, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Friday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle.

The late Eamonn Power

The death has occurred of Eamonn Power late of Beakstown, Thurles, Tipperary / Coon, Kilkenny. Mourned by his dear friend, Theresa, his family, Judy, Aidan, Declan and Fiona, and his sister, Miriam. Predeceased by his sister, Kathleen, and his brothers, Frank and Gerald. Burial in Coon, Co. Kilkenny, R93 VK44, on Saturday, 9th March at 3 p.m.

The late Patrick Quirke

The death has occurred of Patrick Quirke late of Desmond Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Dromline, Tipperary. Peacefully. Patrick beloved husband of the late Kathleen Quirke. Sadly missed by his daughter Mary, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Hanna, Luke, and Ryan, sisters-in-law, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Sheahan's Funeral Home, 71 Upper Georges Street, Dun Laoghaire on Thursday and Friday from 9.30 o'c. to 1.o'c. and from 2.30 o'c. to 5.o'c. with family in attendance from 2.30. o'c. to 4.30 o'c. on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Michael's Church, Dun Laoghaire arriving at 9.50 o'c. for 10. o'c. Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. All enquiries to Sheahan's Funeral Directors. Tel: (01) 2801202.

