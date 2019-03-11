Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, March 11, 2019

The late Patrick Moloney

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Moloney late of Boula, Ballinahow, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary. In the loving care of the matron and staff of St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Cashel. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Margaret, cousins, his loyal and true friend Hannah O'Halloran and family, relatives and friends. Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, this Monday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Cathaldus's Church, Ballycahill. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am, followed by interment in Ballycahill Cemetery.

The late Michael Ahern

The death has occurred of Michael Ahearn late of Lisava and Garryroan House, Cahir, Tipperary / Athy, Kildare. Passed away peacefully after a long illness at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy, Co. Kildare. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, he will be very sadly missed by his loving family Dee, Jim, Maggie, Ciaran and Brian, his adoring grandchildren Millie, Charlie and Sarah, extended family and friends. Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on this Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Mary’s Church Cahir, with burial immediately afterwards St. Kieran's cemetery Ballylooby. Donations if desired to Barretstown.

The late Paddy Dunphy

The death has occurred of Paddy Dunphy late of Golden, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Paddy, beloved brother of the late Tom and Sean. Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, carers, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Monday evening from 6.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Nancy Flannery

The death has occurred of Nancy Flannery (née Quigley) late of Ballycraggan, Puckane, Nenagh, Tipperary. Surrounded by her loving famly, in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Nicholas. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Pádraig, Nickey and Donal, daughters Breda (Fitzgibbon), Una (McEntee) and Angela (O'Dwyer), her sister Breda, her brothers Daniel and Martin, daughters-in-law Breda and Patricia, sons-in-law Michael, Joe and Ged, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Tuesday (12th) at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Wednesday to St. Patrick's Church, Puckane for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Dromineer Graveyard.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.