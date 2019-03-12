Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, March 12, 2019

The late Mary Britton

The death has occurred of Mary Britton (née Stapleton) late of Tinvoher, Loughmore, Tipperary. Wife of the late Billy, sister of the late Noreen, Kitty and Lill and Eddie, Michael and Tom. Deeply regretted by Her Sisters, Nancy and Joan, brother Matthew Paul, aunt Bridie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Tuesday evening from 6pm. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore at 7-30pm, to arrive at 8-15pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11-30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late Bridget Cooke

The death has occurred of Bridget, Biddy Cooke (née O'Connell) late of Clashnasmuth, Ahenny, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died peacefully on the 9th March under the care of Sarah & Staff of Stratmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. wife of the late Charles and mother of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by sons John Joe, Pat and Antony, daughters Joan, Kathleen, Breada, Margaret, Helen and Chrissie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, close friends, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Reposing at Walshs Funeral Home, Carrick-On-Suir on Tuesday evening the 12th March from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Faugheen Church, Requiem Mass on Wednesday the 13th of March at 12.00 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Thomas Henry Drought

The death has occurred of Thomas Henry Drought late of Bredagh House, Ballybritt, Roscrea, Tipperary. In the loving care of Patterson Nursing Home and surrounded by his loving family. Thomas Henry, predeceased by his beloved wife Constance and much loved father of Sandra, Nigel and Amanda. Saddly missed by his brother Richard and sister Selina, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Tuesday evening from 6pm with prayers at 8.00pm. Funeral will arrive in Aghancon Church on Wednesday for Funeral Service at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

The late Mary Hogan

The death has occurred of Mary Hogan (née Ring) late of Clash, Toomevara, Tipperary. Mary died peacefully in the presence of her family in Acorn lodge nursing home. Beloved wife of Pat, she will be sadly missed by her loving sisters Sheila and Nora Marie,nieces nephews grandneices grandnephews extended family and friends. Reposing in Donovans funeral home Moneygall on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Joseph's church Toomevara arriving at 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Ballinree cemetery. Family flowers only

The late Joan McNamara

The death has occurred of Joan McNamara (née Ryan) late of Oakdale, Templemore, Tipperary. Wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving son Sean, daughters Noelle and Niamh, brother Maurice, daughter-in-law Sheila, sons-in-law Matt and Cathal, grandchildren Peter, John, Emer, Tara and Ciara, sisters-in-law Eileen, Sheila and Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Tuesday evening from 3pm to 5pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 10-30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Tipperary Hospice.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.