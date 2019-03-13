Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, March 13, 2019

The late Sean Dunne

The death has occurred of Sean Dunne late of Inchorourke, Urlingford, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his brothers Dick, Paddy and Joe, and sisters Joan, Angela and Ann. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary Ann, sisters Mary, Nora and Teresa, brother in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends RIP. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial in Fennor Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.

The late Margaret Ann O'Brien

The death has occurred of Margaret Ann O'Brien late of Lisduff house, Moneygall, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly / Goatstown, Dublin. Margaret died peacefully in the wonderfull care of all the staff of the Cara Ward in St. Vincent's Private hospital. Beloved daughter of the late Pat and Winifred, dear sister of Pat, Breda (Mc Grath), John, Dolores (Whyte) and Joe. Much loved and cherished aunt and grandaunt. Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by all her family, her brothers-in-law, her sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Donovan's Funeral Home, Moneygall on Thursday, March 14, from 5 oc to 7 oc arriving at St. Joseph's Church at 7.30 oc. Funeral Mass on Friday, March 15, at 12 oc followed by burial in Castletown Graveyard.

The late Phyllis Brazil

The death has occurred of Phyllis Brazil late of Ard Coillte, Ballina, Tipperary and late of Aspen Gardens, St. Patrick's Road, Limerick. Phyllis, passed away (peacefully) at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Beloved wife of the late Sean. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons John, Noel & Anthony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Sandra & Helen, brothers Vincent & Don, sister Carmel, other relatives & friends. Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (March 14th) from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Friday (March 15th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society (Limerick Branch)

The late Michael O'Brien

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) O'Brien late of St Anthony's, Bohernamona Road, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, surrounded by his family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Hospital. Predeceased by his daughter Mairead. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, sons Gerard, J.J, Michael and Tony, daughter Siobhan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, brother in law, relatives, Thurles and Templemore Golf Club colleagues, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 13th March, from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 14th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.