Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, March 14, 2019

The late William Lyons

The death has occurred of William Lyons late of 85 St Molleran’s, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at his residence today, Wednesday, from 4pm to 7pm. Removal tomorrow, Thursday morning, at 11am to St. Molleran’s Church for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, County Cork. No flowers please – donations, if desired, to Pieta House. House private on Thursday morning.

The late Helen Reason

The death has occurred of Helen Reason late of 1 Mountain View, Cloneen, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Robert, son; Darren, daughter; Vicky, son-in-law; Michael, grandchildren; Emily, Adam, Kathryn and Eabha, Brothers; Tony, David and Patrick, sisters-in-law June, Mary and Jill, relatives and friends. Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on Thursday, 14th March, from 5pm with rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to The Church of The Visitation, Cloneen for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret Smith

The death has occurred of Margaret Smith (née Murphy) late of Monroe, Fethard, Tipperary. Peacefully, at St Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir, surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her daughters Carol and Janet, sons Liam and Jimmy, sisters Joan, Philomena, Patricia and Anne, brother Johnny, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Thursday from 5.30 to 7.30, Funeral Mass on Friday in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 11 o clock, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

