Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, March 15, 2019

The late Mary Martin

The death has occurred of Mary Martin (née Donnelly) late of Ballybeg and formerly Ballydavid, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by her father Eamon. Deeply regretted by her husband Harry, sons Rory, Eamon, Rian and Oisin, mother Biddy, brother Thomas, Peadar, twin Edward and Donal, sister Elizabeth, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievnamon Road, Thurles on Friday 15th, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Kevin's Church, Littleton at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 16th at 11.30am. Followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork (P43 DD71) at 2pm.

The late Albert C. O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Albert C. O'Dwyer late of Cahir, Tipperary. Albert (retired Solicitor) passed away following a drowning accident. He will be very dearly missed by his loving wife of 57 years Eileen, his son Jerry, daughters Elma, Niamh and Sharon, brother Seámus, daughter-in-law Lisa, sons-in-law Larry and John, his nine grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Tuesday evening (March 19th) from 4pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Kilmoyler arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Killaldriffe Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul.

The late Helen Reason

The death has occurred of Helen Reason late of 1 Mountain View, Cloneen, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Robert, son; Darren, daughter; Vicky, son-in-law; Michael, grandchildren; Emily, Adam, Kathryn and Eabha, Brothers; Tony, David and Patrick, sisters-in-law June, Mary and Jill, relatives and friends. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to The Church of The Visitation, Cloneen for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.