Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, March 16, 2019

The late Marcella Gertrude Byrne

The death has occurred of Marcella Gertrude Byrne (née Nagle) late of Childers Park, Thurles, Tipperary/ Dublin and formerly Kilnaboy, Co Clare and Bohernacrusha, Holycross, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her husband Patrick, nephew David (Nagle, Kilnaboy), niece Deirdre (Nagle), relative, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 16th March from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday 17th at 9.30am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Serghei Cislar

The death has occurred of Serghei Cislar late of 19 the Close, Drummin Village, Nenagh, Tipperary. Passed away peacefully at home March 15th 2019. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maia, daughter Anastasia, son Serghei, mother Anastasia, sisters Elena & Liumila , son-in-law Constantin, granddaughter Maria, nephews , nieces, relatives & many friends & colleagues in A.B.P. Nenagh. Reposing in Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Sunday evening from 5’oc to 7’oc. Funeral Service on Monday morning at 11’oc in Keller’s Funeral Home followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery

The late Jerry Keane

The death has occurred of Jerry Keane late of Barron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully in the care of the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital. Jerry, husband of the Late Martha, sadly misseed by his loving family, sons Roddy, Martin and Gerard, daughter Elenor, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at his residence this Sunday evening from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Removal on Monday to SS. Peter & Paul's Church for requiem Mass on arrival at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Margaret Kenehan

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Kenehan (née Loughnane) late of Bellevue, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband James, sisters Nora, Bridie and Nan, brothers Willie, Paddy and Mikie. Deeply regretted by her sons Johnny, Eddie, Jimmy and Noel, daughter Bregina (Callanan), grandchildren, daughters in law Teresa and Aislinn, son in law John, sister Alice (Gleeson), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Sunday 17th March, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday 18th at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles.

The late Margaret McCullagh

The death has occurred of Margaret McCullagh (née Shanahan) late of Cloncleigh, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Tipperary. After a illness bravely borne. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Eileen and John. Will be sadly missed by her daughters Fiona (O'Dwyer) and Maria, sons Brendan, Tadgh and Chris, grandchildren Emma, Connor and Rory, son in law John, sister Mary (Minchin), brothers Martin (Dungarvan) and John, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, John, former colleagues and pupils of Scoil Mochaomhóg Naofa Two Mile Borris, neighbours and many friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday 18th March from 4pm to 6pm, arriving at St James' Church, Two Mile Borris, at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 19th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The late Mary T Ryan-Vora

The death has occurred of Mary T Ryan-Vora (née McCarthy) late of Shanaclune, Cappamore, Limerick / Tipperary. Peacefully at her residence, Mary T. Predeceased by her husband John Ryan-Vora, sister Eileen Crosse and grandchild Lorna O’Dwyer. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons John, PJ, & Laurence, daughters Peggy, Siobhan & Kathleen, brother Jimmy McCarthy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore Saturday, 16th March, from 5 o’c with removal 8 o’c to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Funeral Mass Sunday (St. Patrick’s Day) at 11 o’c followed by burial in Doon Cemetery.

