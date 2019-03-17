Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, March 17, 2019

The late Margaret Ambrose

The death has occurred of Margaret Ambrose (née Gleeson) late of Byrne Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City, Limerick / Birdhill, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her husband Mervin, daughters Jean, Laura, Lisa, Fiona and son Dermot, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Kathleen and Bridie, brothers Pat and Michael, son-in-law Damian, brothers-in-law Terence and Michael, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends. Reposing on Tuesday, 19 March, at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 20 March, at 12 noon, with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

The late Richie Cahill

The death has occurred of Richie Cahill late of Priorstown ,Kilsheelan, Clonmel, Tipperary. Suddenly, at Waterford University Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving brother Anthony, sister Mary Condon (Ardfinnan), nephews, neices, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. John the Baptist's Church, Powerstown, on Tuesday at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Injured Jockey Fund.

The late Mary Buckley

The death has occurred of Mary Buckley (née Casey) late of Gottinstown, Ballykisteen, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. In the loving care of the staff of Woodlands Nursing Home, Mary, wife of the late Tadgh and mother of the late Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Joe, Tom and Eamon, daughter-in-law Jan, brother-in-law Tony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Town, this Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Mary Tobin

The death has occurred of Mary Tobin late of Glenbower, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of Sarah and staff of Stratmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Mary, deeply regretted by her loving parents Dick and Anna, sister Stasia, brothers Richard and Micheal John, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick On Suir on Monday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Ballyneale at 11.30am on Tuesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to St. Brigid's Hospital, Carrick On Suir.

