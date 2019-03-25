Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, March 25, 2019

The late Martin Guilfoyle

The death has occurred of Martin (Murt) Guilfoyle late of Milford Grange, Castletroy, Limerick and formerly of Carney Woodlands, Tipperary. Martin (Murt) died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, children Deirdre, Damian, Gavan, & Eoin, grandchildren Adam, Eli, Hannah, Jack, Lana & Sam, daughters-in-law, partners, brother Mick, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (March 25th) from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (March 26th) at 11:30am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The late Patrick Hynes

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Hynes late of Marlstone Manor, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly of Church View House, Templemore, March 24, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Mary and PJ. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jackie (Nee Hanley), son Patrick, brothers, Anthony and William (Billy), aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence this Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Tuesday at 10.30am. Cremation in the Island Crematorium Cork afterwards.

The late John C. Ryan

The death has occurred of John C. Ryan late of O'Brien Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his parents John & Kitty, deeply regretted by his loving wife Majella, son John, family, relatives and friends. Arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town, at 10.15am on Tuesday (26th March) for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by private cremation.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.