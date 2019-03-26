Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, March 26, 2019

The late Bernadette Grant

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) Grant late of 3 Clonbealy, Newport, Tipperary. Peacefully following an illness in Milford Hospice. Sadly missed by her parents Alice and Pascal, brothers Martin, Noel, and Thomas, sister Patricia, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday 26th March from 5 o’clock to 8 p.m. Arriving at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport on Wednesday 27th for 11.30 a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The late Mary Hammond

The death has occurred of Mary Hammond (née O'Halloran) late of Blackrock, Louth / Tipperary / Dublin. Peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda in her 97th year. Mary, beloved wife of the late Frank, mother of the late Antoinette Magee and grandmother of the late Graham Magee, loving mum to Frances, Patsy, Philip and Frank. Sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 4.30pm until 7.30pm on Monday evening, 1st April. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Dochas Centre, Drogheda, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Gerry Pratt

The death has occurred of Gerry Pratt late of No.6 Ballyvillane, Borrispokane road, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved wife Julia and son Christopher. Deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing in Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Tuesday from 3 o'c with removal at 5.30 o'c to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 6 o'c. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

