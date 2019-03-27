Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, March 27, 2019

The late Mary Hammond

The death has occurred of Mary Hammond (née O'Halloran) late of Blackrock, Louth / Tipperary / Dublin. Peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda in her 97th year. Mary, beloved wife of the late Frank, mother of the late Antoinette Magee and grandmother of the late Graham Magee, loving mum to Frances, Patsy, Philip and Frank. Sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 4.30pm until 7.30pm on Monday evening, 1st April. Removal on Tuesday morning 2nd April at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Drogheda for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin at 1 o’clock. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Dochas Centre, Drogheda, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The late Douglas Hannigan

The death has occurred of Douglas Hannigan late of Fr Tirry Park, Fethard, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his mother Philomena, brothers Geoffrey and Jonathan, relatives and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Thursday, March 28th, from 5pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

