Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, March 29, 2019

The late Sr Mairead Hourigan

The death has occurred of Sr Mairead Hourigan late of the Ursuline Convent, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly of Ballinglana, Lattin. Unexpectedly. Predeceased by her brother Seamus, sisters Sr Phena and twin Bernie. Deeply regretted by her sisters Sr Aloysius and Sr Mary, sister-in-law Mary Hourigan, nephews James and Shane, their wives Margaret and Ann, grandniece, grandnephew, Ursuline Community and Congregation. Funeral Mass on Friday, 29th March, in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 11am, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery. Entrance to New Convent via Sec. School, Templemore Road or Ulster Bank carpark, Thurles.

The late Gus Breen

The death has occurred of Gus Breen late of Burke Street, Fethard, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by John, William, Patricia, Monica, Dermot and Brendan, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Friday March 29th, from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Saturday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

The late Teresa Cambria

The death has occurred of Teresa Cambria (née O'Grady) late of Sweden, Denmark and formerly Racecourse Road, Thurles, Tipperary. After a short illness. Predeceased by her parents John and Tess. Deeply regretted by her partner Lars, daughters Michelle and Nadine, grand-daughter Joline, sister Margaret (Comerford), brothers Thomas and Sean, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Tom, sister-in-law Edel, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass and Cremation will take place in Looken, Denmark on Friday 29th March. A Memorial Mass and interment of Ashes in Holycross Abbey, Thurles on Saturday 13th April at 11.30am.

The late Mary Maher

The death has occurred of Mary Maher (née Callanan) late of Churchtown, Dublin and formerly of Bouladuff, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the care of the staff at the Orwell Nursing Home, Rathgar. Wife of the late Denis and loving mother to Bernadette and Thomas; she will be very sadly missed by her daughter, son, grandchildren Fiona, Owen, Niall, Michael, Thomas and Catherine, great-grandchildren Saoirse and Caoimhe, brother Jack, sister Claire, son-in-law David (Pilliner), daughter-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews and all her extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Mount Venus Cemetery (maps below). No flowers required, donations, if desired, to Marymount Hospice, Co. Cork https://www.marymount.ie/ fundraising/donations- legacies/ . All enquieries to Larry Massey Rathfarnham on (01)406-1000.

