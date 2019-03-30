Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, March 30, 2019

The late Joan O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Joan O'Sullivan late of Old Road, Cashel, Tipperary and formerly of Laurelhill, Coolrain, Portlaoise, Co. Laois, March 29th. 2019. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and the staff of Marymount Hospice, Co. Cork. In her 50th year. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Rochelle and Sofia, son in law Jason, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Joan will repose at her brother Kevin's residence Laurelhill, Coolrain, Portlaoise (R32 H642) this Saturday evening (March 30th) from 7 o'c with rosary in the house at 9 o'c. Removal this Sunday afternoon (March 31st) to arrive at St. Fergal's Church Camross (R32 VY79) for Funeral Mass at 2 o'c, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marymount Cancer Hospice, Cork. (Donation box at the church). House private on Sunday morning please.

The late Elizabeth Moloney

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Moloney (née Murphy) late of Glentara, Roscrea, Tipperary. Predeceased by her brothers Patsy, Dicky, Seanie, Tony and Joey. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John (Jackie) sons John and Patrick (Paddy), daughter Mary, brothers Jimmy, Willie and Tadgh, sisters Anna and Maudy, grandchildren Cody, Joey and Ryan, daughter-in-law Elaine, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Sunday, March 31 with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.15 to arrive at St Cronans Church, Roscrea for funeral mass at 12noon followed by burial in Dungar Cemetary. House private on Monday morning please. Family flowers only, Donations if desired to Cancer Research Ireland.

The late Helen Murphy

The death has occurred of Helen Murphy (née Davin) late of Blackcastle Estate, Navan, Meath and formerly of Ballydoyle, Rosegreen Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her parents Kennedy and Mary, sisters Carrie and Norah and brother Denis. Helen will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Willie, daughters Marion and Emily, grandson Louis, son-in-law Thomas Monaghan, sisters Monica (Cashel) and Kitty (Canterbury, UK), brother Jimmy (Tottenham, UK), nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Joseph's Chapel of Rest, Old Johnstown, Navan (Eircode C15 C425) on Sunday from 3:30pm with removal at 6:15pm to St. Oliver's Church Blackcastle, Navan arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Castletown KP Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Meals on Wheels.

The late Sean Nolan

The death has occurred of Sean Nolan late of Moyne Road, Thurles, Tipperary. Suddenly. Predeceased by his wife Mary, brothers Matthew and Stephen. Will be sadly missed by his loving family; sons Adrian, Shane, Padraig and John, daughters Caroline (Moore), Rachel, Deirdre and Claire, grandchildren Ross, Ben, Joshua, Luke, Reece, Stefani, Alex, Saoirse, Ava, Sam and Zach, son in law Garrett, daughters in law Cathriona and Denise, sisters Sheila and Maura, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Eileen O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Sullivan (née O'Neill) late of St. Nicholas' Terrace, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary / Drogheda, Louth. Eileen passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sister Maureen, brothers Peter and Jackie she will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, son Peter, daughter-in-law Jackie, grandchildren Ross, Liam and Coleen, great-grandchildren Dylan, Orla, Jude and Ronnie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to The Island Crematorium, Cork for cremation at 12pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.