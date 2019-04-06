Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, April 6, 2019

The late John Ryan

The death has occurred of John Ryan (Daniel) late of Castlemarine, Cabra, Thurles and formerly of Finnahy, Upperchurch. Peacefully in the loving care of his loving wife and family. Predeceased by his sons Timmy and James. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna, daughters Kathleen, Delia, Ann, Noreen, Maureen, Rita and Louise, sons John, William and Michael, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and many good friends. Reposing at his home (E41 PK24) this sunday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Cathedral of the Assumption,Thurles arriving at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. House private on Saturdy and Monday morning, please.

The late Bridget Hogan

The death has occurred of Bridget Hogan (née Bennett) late of Church Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. In the tender care of the staff of Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Bridget, wife of the late Owen. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Madeline, sons Michael, Liam and Owen, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Mary, Lorraine and Noeleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Saturday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

The late Ray McCabe

The death has occurred of Ray McCabe late of Beaumont, Dublin / Glasnevin, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of St. Laurence’s Ward, Beaumont Hospital, in his 86th Year. Predeceased by his siblings Dorothy, June, Shirley and Eoin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Alice, children Owen, Kathryne, John, Michele, Louise and Emma; grandchildren, his sister Yvonne, brothers Terry, Brian and Niall, sisters-in-law Maie, Michelle and Teresa, brother-in-law Kevin as well as his many nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Retired from FÁS/AnCO, and formerly of Berkel and Avery Scales, Ray was a proud member of Forest Little Golf Club and the North Dublin Radio Club. Reposing at Lanigan’s Funeral Home, Beaumont Road, Dublin 9 on Friday 5th April , 4-6 pm (prayers at 4.30). Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11 am in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lord, Montrose Park, Beaumont, Dublin 5. Burial afterwards in Glasnevin Cemetery.

The late Noel Kerwick

The death has occurred of Noel Kerwick. Fornerly of 22 McDonagh Terrace, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Died April 3,2019 unexpectedly in Virginia, USA. Funeral arrangements later.

The late Nell O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Nell O'Keeffe (née Devitt) late of Garranlea, New Inn, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at St. Anne’s Ward, St. Patrick’ Hospital. Nell, beloved wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving family Kathryn, Tom, Margaret, Helen and Miriam, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Sunday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel.

The late John O'Riordan

The death has occurred of John O'Riordan late of 18 Grange Road, Ballina, Tipperary. Peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora, sons Daniel and Charlie, daughter Lena, sister Bridie, grandchildren Hallie and Noah, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home,Killaloe on Monday the 8th of April at 6pm with removal at 7:30pm to Our Lady and St. Lua's Church Ballina. Funeral Mass on Tuesday the 9th at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Lua Killaloe.

To read more Tipperary deaths click here.